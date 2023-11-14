The Clio Awards Announce 2024 Jury Chairs
The Clio Awards has announced the esteemed industry leaders that will serve as the chairs of its multidisciplinary juries in 2024.
For the first time, 12 of the jury chairs will come together to form a unified jury themselves and will determine the Grand Clio Winner in Innovation by selecting from the Gold Clio winners in the Innovation medium as determined by each of the main juries.
The 2024 jury will convene in Majorca, Spain for spirited deliberations that will ultimately determine which entries will earn the coveted Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze Clio statues. Each jury is tasked with evaluating the execution of submissions within their medium based solely on the creativity of the work.
The elite-level industry leaders– hand-selected for their blend of culture, identity, perspective and experience–who will lead jury deliberations are:
- Audio & Audio Craft: Icaro Doria, President & CCO, DM9 (Sao Paulo)
- Brand: Ricardo Marques, VP Marketing, Michelob ULTRA, Anheuser-Busch Inbev (New York City)
- Branded Entertainment & Content: Tara Ford, Chief Creative Officer, The Monkeys Sydney (Sydney)
- Creative Business Transformation, Commerce & Effectiveness: Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Canada (Toronto)
- Design: Pum Lefebure, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Design Army (Washington, DC)
- Digital/Mobile & Experience/Activation: Chaka Sobhani, Global Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett Worldwide (London)
- Direct: Stéphane Xiberras, CCO / President of BETC & Head of Havas Global Creative Council, BETC (Paris)
- Film: Bruno Bertelli, Global CEO of Le pub, Global Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Worldwide, Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Groupe Italy, Publicis | LePub (Milan)
- Media: Kevin Johnson, CEO, GroupM Canada (Toronto)
- Print & Out of Home: Ali Rez, Chief Creative Officer, Impact BBDO (Dubai)
- Public Relations: Natalia Benincasa, CCO for LATAM, Edelman (Buenos Aires)
- Social Media: Malcolm Poynton, Global Chief Creative Officer, Cheil (London)
“Our Grand Clio Awards set the bar for the industry; these winners are a signal of the future, so we felt it just made sense that the most seasoned experts on our jury should be the ones who select the Grand Clio winner in Innovation,” said Nicole Purcell, CEO, Clio. “They are at the top of their game in each category and, by having their combined expertise review the work, we can ensure that we’re sending a clear message about which ideas are truly transforming the business”.
For the first time, the Clio Awards has also enlisted jury chairs for its Film Craft categories, and is giving them the power to collectively award a Grand Clio for Film Craft.
- Film Craft- Animation & VFX: Dave Rolfe, Global Head of Production, WPP / Hogarth Worldwide (London)
- Film Craft- Copywriting: Vicki Maguire, Chief Creative Officer, Havas London (London)
- Film Craft- Direction & Cinematography: Angeliki Kornelatou, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy Athens (Athens)
- Film Craft- Music & Sound Design: James Feeler, CEO and Audio Producer, Jamute São Paulo
- Film Craft- Production Design: Rita El Hachem, Executive Producer / Partner, Stoked (Dubai)
The 65 th annual Clio Award winners will be honored on May 1st 2024 at Gotham Hall in New York City. For more detailed information, submission deadlines and to enter work, visit www.clios.com.
