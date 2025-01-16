Clinton Maynard To Host 2GB Drive

Award-winning talk radio journalist and broadcaster Clinton Maynard has been announced as the new host of the 2GB Drive program in 2025.

Sydney Now with Clinton Maynard will launch on Monday 27 January 2025, airing from 3.00-6.00pm.

Maynard has won four Australian Commercial Radio Awards (ACRAs) including the Brian White Award for Excellence in Journalism for the last three years (2022, 2023, 2024). He has also won a Kennedy Award and been a Walkley Award finalist.

He has covered some of the biggest stories of recent years, including the COVID pandemic (attending more than 180 press conferences), the funeral of Queen Elizabeth ll, the Boxing Day Tsunami, Shapelle Corby’s sentence, the arrest of the Bali Nine, the rescue of the Beaconsfield Miners, the Olympic Games, as well as countless floods, fires and protests.

“When I was 15, I walked into 2GB’s studio as a work experience kid in love with talk radio and spent a week with the Drive Show. To be appointed to present that same show, three decades later, is a dream come true. I can’t wait to talk about what matters to our Sydney listeners every day and have a few laughs along the way,” said Maynard.

“Clinton Maynard is a talk radio specialist. He has dedicated his life and career to the medium and knows how to tell a story, entertain and connect with audiences. As we enter this new era of 2GB Drive, and a federal election year, there is no one better placed to dissect the issues that matter to Sydneysiders on their drive home than Clinton Maynard. He’s ready and raring to go,” said 2GB content manager, Luke Davis.

Maynard joined the 2UE newsroom as a cadet journalist in 1997 and went on to become a crime reporter, political reporter and eventually the News Director and Content Director at the station.

As a presenter, he has hosted news talk programs on 2UE, Macquarie Sports Radio and 2GB, where most recently he has been the Weekday Overnights host and the regular fill-in presenter on 2GB Drive.

