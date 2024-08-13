Click Media Group Joins AiMCO

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) has announced Click Media Group as its latest member – the first major Australian gaming marketing agency to join the industry body.

Click Media Group is one of the nation’s original creator agencies. Positioned at the intersection of online culture, Click works to elevate creators and deliver campaigns and experiences for brands like McDonald’s, Coca Cola, UberEats and more.

The agency currently represents some of Australia’s and the World’s largest influencers including The Boys entertainment group with 6M subscribers across YouTube, Aussie Antics who is currently the second most watched Fortnite streamer globally, and EYStreem Australia’s largest producer of family friendly gaming content.

Click Media Group has deep roots in gaming creators, campaigns and development, and is the first major Australian gaming marketing agency to join AiMCO, amid significant growth in Australia’s gaming advertising sector.

According to PwC figures, Australian brands are set to spend more than $1 billion dollars on advertising in gaming environments this year, overtaking the combined

advertising spend on digital and print media for the first time ever. By 2028, PwC predicts Australia’s in-game ad market will be worth $2 billion.

Gaming has long been a substantial market for national advertisers. New data from NewZoo shows 77% of Australia’s online population engaged with video games in the past six months, while almost half of the nation’s online population enjoys viewing gaming video content.

Click Media Group Head of Brand Partnerships, Jess Wood, said: “We’re thrilled to be leading the way for Australia’s influencer community with our partnership with AiMCO.

“We know that gaming has a powerful cultural impact that transcends the category, particularly with younger audiences – that’s why it’s important for influencers and

agencies to understand and adhere to best practice standards within their content.”

AiMCO Managing Director, Patrick Whitnall said: “It’s wonderful to have a leading gaming marketing agency like Click Media Group as part of our AiMCO membership

base”.

“Gaming has a huge global audience because modern gamers are so much more than just a player or reviewer – they’re part of an active, engaged, online community, interacting with content producers across multiple sites and touchpoints”.

“This shift has given rise to the gamer influencer marketing industry, connecting audiences and brands in the gaming space. While the sector is still in its infancy in Australia, it’s starting to gain real ground, with gaming influencers garnering large fan bases and brand partnerships. It’s a huge growth area – like traditional influencers, gaming influencers bring that level of authenticity to content and drive strong engagement with a highly tuned-in audience”.

Click Media Group joins AiMCO’s 100-plus membership base, all committed to best-practice influencer marketing and supporting creators and collaborators.