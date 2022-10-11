Clems Unveils Latest Work For Ford Everest

Ford has launched the Next-Gen Everest with a new campaign inspired by the car’s namesake. Like the mountain, the Next-Gen Ford Everest evokes a sense of exploration, curiosity, and adventure in its owners, with the capability and versatility to conquer anything.

Developed by Clemenger BBDO, the campaign celebrates Next-Gen Everest owners who throw themselves into whatever challenge lies in front of them, no matter how big or how small. Whether that’s some serious off-roading or navigating tricky garages, the Next-Gen Everest covers all bases.

Jim Curtis, chief creative officer at Clemenger BBDO added, “The next-generation Ford Everest has been built to handle whatever challenge modern life throws at us. From climbing a rugged mountain, to even the more daunting task of organising a 6-year-old’s birthday party.”

John Hatzimanolis, general manager – marketing communications at Ford Australia added, “The next-generation Ford Everest offers both rugged capability and uncompromising versatility, making it a compelling proposition for families with an adventurous spirit who need a vehicle that matches every challenge of modern life.”

The Next-Gen Everest campaign is running across TV, OOH, social and digital.