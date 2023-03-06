Clems’ Phil Pickering Joins Cummins&Partners As Head Of Strategy

Phil Pickering (lead image) has joined the cummins&partners team as head of strategy at an exciting time of restarting and reinvention for the agency.

Pickering joins the team from Clemenger BBDO, where he was leading a number of FMCG, tourism, and government accounts.

“We are so excited to have Phil in the team! Phil has a very modern skill set of media, content, and brand strategy, and we immediately knew he was the missing piece in our team.” Sophie Lander, national managing director added.

“Phil joins us at a crucial time where we are embedding our new positioning, go to market framework, and how we can help clients Grow Wildly,” Lander added.

“Phil has the perfect mix of skills to service our clients and has growth, creativity and an amazing attitude on everything he does. He will be an invaluable partner to our team and our clients” said Michael McConville, global CEO added.

Pickering said: “The reinvention of the agency is one that had me hooked from the get go. We have an enviable list of ambitious clients and an incredibly passionate and talented team to enable wild growth for them. I am thrilled to dive right in and be a part of such an exciting time in the agency’s history.”