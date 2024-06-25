Clems Appoint Freya Bidwell As Agency Communications Manager

Clemenger Group has announced Freya Bidwell’s appointment as its new agency communications manager. Bidwell will oversee communications nationally for public relations firm Porter Novelli, integrated activation agency Traffik, and technology consultancy LEVO.

With a robust background spanning creative agencies and journalism, Freya brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the newly created role.

In her position, Freya will enhance and execute strategic communications initiatives across three of Clemenger Group’s market-leading agencies. Her deep understanding of both agency operations and trade media landscapes will play a crucial role in driving brand visibility and engagement for the Porter Novelli, Traffik, and LEVO brands respectively.

Prior to joining Clemenger Group, Freya held key roles at agency brands like Saatchi & Saatchi and The Works, part of Capgemini where she successfully led communications efforts that amplified brand presence and drove meaningful storytelling outcomes.

Her approach aligns seamlessly with Clemenger Group’s commitment to delivering impactful and effective marketing communications for some of the world’s most celebrated brands.

Clemenger Group CEO, Les Timar said the appointment of Freya supported the company’s ambition to showcase its breadth of creativity, innovation and capability. “We are thrilled to welcome Freya to Clemenger Group as our new Agency Communications Manager. Our specialist agencies are an integral part of the Group and highly regarded in their respective fields for solving critical business challenges”.

“Her experience will be instrumental in further enhancing the reputation of Porter Novelli, Traffik, and LEVO, and sharing stories of their work, people and industry perspectives”.

Freya expressed her enthusiasm for the new role, stating that she is already excited by the rich opportunities within each agency. “It’s a really exciting time to be joining Clemenger Group in this new role. I’ve been made to feel so very welcome, and I can’t wait to start shaping each agency’s industry position and brand narrative to the market”.