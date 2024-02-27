Clemenger & Mediabrands Star As Gender Pay Gap Numbers Reveal Mixed Picture On Agencies’ Equality Quest

The first-ever tranche of data from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) has been released to distinctly different amounts of fanfare, with some agencies performing admirably. Others less so.

Ostensibly, IPG Mediabrands performed the best of any holding group agency, achieving a 0 per cent gender pay gap across median base salary and median total remuneration. On the other hand, its subsidiary media agency Initiative recorded a 5.6 gender pay gap across both total and base salary metrics.

The WGEA mandated that all employers with more than 100 staff report their gender pay gap numbers. However, some agencies are noticeably absent — especially independent agencies. The holding companies do not consistently split up the numbers between each of their subsidiaries. All told, it’s a real hodgepodge mix of data. Regardless, we’ll dive into all the reporting from the holding companies here.

Lisa Annese, CEO of Diversity Council Australia, told B&T that the gender pay gap reporting was a “very effective” measure of women’s position within the economy and that “the onus on fixing and closing the gender pay gap” sits with the companies themselves. Staff who feel negatively affected by the gender pay gap, she said, “might want to search for employment in an organisation with a smaller pay gap” rather than trying to fix the issue themselves and, in turn, making themselves seem problematic.

Reactions to the numbers were swift with Lydia Feely, general manager at TrinityP3 Global Marketing Management, saying that the gap was not surprising.

“The dominance of men in [senior] roles remains startling. The reality is there is still a significant disparity. It has improved in recent decades but without a strong focus from the senior ranks the gap won’t close any further,” she added.

“This is about having tangible policies to support both men and women when it comes to things like parental leave, flexible working but also workplaces looking at their pay policies, value contribution and ensuring they aren’t systematically paying men more than women for the same level of work.”

Dentsu

Dentsu’s numbers make for fairly poor reading at first glance. Its 18.1 per cent and 18.2 per cent median base salary and median total remuneration gender pay gaps, respectively, are far from good.

Its gender composition by pay quartile also doesn’t reflect particularly well. While the Group as a whole has a 52/48 per cent female-male split, men make up more than three-fifths of the upper pay quartiles while women make up nearly two-thirds of the lowest quartile.

B&T contacted Dentsu for comment.

M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi recorded a 9.3 per cent and 9.2 per cent median base and media total remuneration pay gap, respectively. It’s better but still not great considering that the WGEA believes companies should be aiming for a five per cent swing on either side of a zero pay gap. However, it has a 55/45 female-male split.

B&T contacted M&C Saatchi for comment.

Enero

Enero, the parent company of the likes of BMF, has recorded 9.6 per cent and 9.8 per cent median base salary and median total remuneration pay gaps. However, its workforce has a 63/37 per cent female-male split with women making up more than 70 per cent of the second-lowest pay quartile.

Enero did not reply to B&T‘s request for comment in time for publication.

Clemenger

Clemenger, ostensibly, fared much better than most other agency groups. It recorded one per cent and 0.7 per cent median base salary and median total remuneration pay gaps and its overall workforce was nearly two-thirds women. However, men hugely over-index at the top orders of its business with 63 per cent of executives and general managers and 73 per cent of its heads of business being men.

Omnicom

Omnicom performs admirably in the WGEA’s assessment recording 0.3 per cent and 0 per cent median base salary and median total remuneration pay gaps. As a whole, 62 per cent of its staff are women. However, most of these are located at the lower levels of the business.

“As an equal opportunity employer, OMG upholds a commitment to equality, diversity and transparency, including our objective to achieve parity in salaries for our people regardless of gender. We are proud to have achieved our current position and are committed to continuing to do the work to maintain and improve upon this,” said Omnicom Media Group CEO Peter Horgan.

WPP & GroupM

WPP and GroupM reported their numbers separately, with the latter performing a fair bit better.

WPP recorded 19.2 per cent and 16.4 per cent median base salary and median total remuneration pay gaps. GroupM, on the other hand, recorded 14.7 per cent gaps for both measures.

WPP did not reply to B&T‘s request for comment in time for publication. B&T contacted GroupM for comment.

Havas

Havas, meanwhile, recorded 18.9 per cent gender pay gaps across both measures. That isn’t the best performance and is slightly confounding given that women make up more than three-fifths of its executive and general managers.

B&T contacted Havas for comment.

IPG Mediabrands & Initiative

Though it is slightly confusing that the results are split out, Initiative and parent company IPG Mediabrands are perhaps the star performers from among the big agency groups. IPG reported 0 per cent gender pay gaps across both measures and Initiative recorded 5.6 per cent gaps across both measures.

“This is a very positive result for Mediabrands and acknowledges the tremendous amount of work we’ve done in this space in the past few years. While we certainly acknowledge there is still more work to be done to continue to advance equality, our action plan and gender equality focus areas are focussed on continuing to move the dial in the right direction when it comes to the Gender Pay Gap,” said IPG Mediabrands CEO Mark Coad.

Publicis

Publicis split its reports out across two separate companies with Publicis Communications and Publicis Media grouped together, with Publicis Sapient listed separately.

The Communications and Media arms reported 13 per cent and 12.2 per cent median base salary and median total remuneration pay gaps. Sapient, meanwhile, reported 7.2 per cent and 11.3 per cent median base salary and median total remuneration pay gaps — slightly odd considering its techy focus.

B&T contacted Publicis for comment.