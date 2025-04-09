Clemenger Group’s LEVO Appoints Catherine Hooson & Mark Dalton

LEVO, Clemenger Group’s strategy and transformation consultancy has appointed Catherine Hooson as practice director, experience strategy, and Mark Dalton as executive creative director. Both are newly created roles.

Hooson brings two decades of experience transforming customer and employee experiences for major brands and government organisations. She joins LEVO from Alvarez & Marsal and has held leadership roles at Deloitte Digital, Accenture and CHEP Network.

Dalton is an award-winning creative leader with over 20 years’ experience in creative and art direction. Previously ECD at Clemenger BBDO Wellington, he has also held key roles at Clemenger BBDO Touchcast, Proximity New Zealand and Reward.

Cale Maxwell, CEO of LEVO said the hires marked an exciting chapter in LEVO’s story, as the consultancy continues its growth trajectory:

“Catherine’s deep consulting experience builds on our strong advisory capability, complementing the hire of Kevin Miller from Capgemini in 2023. Mark’s global creative leadership enhances our ability to push boundaries while ensuring every idea is grounded in execution,” Maxwell said.

“Together, these hires expand on LEVO’s already thriving BX, CX and EX capabilities, allowing us to truly align with the wider BBDO Worldwide commitment to ‘Do Big Things’.

The appointments went into effect in early April.