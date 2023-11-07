Claxon CSO Promoted To Newly Created General Manager Role

Claxon CSO Promoted To Newly Created General Manager Role
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Full-service Indie, Claxon, has promoted its chief strategy officer Danny Molyneaux to the newly created role of general manager, effective immediately.

Lead Image: L-R – Danny Molyneaux and Daniel Willis.

The promotion marks the commencement of the agency’s leadership succession plan which will see Molyneux continue to work alongside CEO Daniel Willis, with the aim to transition into the CEO role by the end of 2024 with Willis moving onto an executive chairman role at that time, allowing him to focus on global expansion and M&As.

“I’m delighted Danny has taken this step, which was always the part of his career path from day one at Claxon.  I’m looking forward to watching him to make his mark even more broadly across the agency and continue to inspire the team to create industry leading work,” said Willis.

“Danny has been an invaluable asset since his appointment to the CSO role earlier this year.  His contributions to the business, despite his short tenure to-date, have played a pivotal role in shaping Claxon’s strategic and product offerings, fostering innovation and driving profitability”.

Molyneux’s new role will see him responsible for the day-to-day outcomes of the agency, allowing Willis to focus on strategic growth and planning.  Claxon acquired offline media agency Growe Media in January 2023 and is already in deep discussions about expanding its footprint into the UK thru further acquisition.

“Danny’s wealth of experience in the media landscape, combined with his innate commercial thinking and pragmatic approach during periods of transformation and change is unlike any other I’ve seen and I could not be prouder that he has taken this role,” Willis said.

“I’m exceptionally proud of what we have built at Claxon and I can’t wait to help guide the agency through its next phase of growth. With the depth of talent, client roster and momentum we have in market we are well placed to continue to push boundaries as a leading agency and continue to win against the ‘big guns.’  Claxon is testament to the strength and agility of the indies,” said Molyneaux.

“I am excited about the journey ahead,” he concluded.

Molyneux’s promotion wraps up a stellar year for the agency in which they have won Chempro, ASPS and Polaris in the past 12 months, plus the agency has retained 100% of clients as the incumbent in client reviews.

Molyneux will be based at Claxon headquarters on the Gold Coast.  An announcement about a new CSO will be made in due course.




Google and AAP have partnered to support Australian journalists with free digital skills training. Supporting journalists to supercharge their reporting using online tools and technology is the focus of a renewed training collaboration between Google News Initiative and the Australian Associated Press (AAP). An expanded second year of the successful Digital Skills Training partnership builds […]