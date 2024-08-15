Cint Launches Study Creator To Reduce Time To Launch Brand Lift Studies

Cint has announced the launch of Study Creator, an innovative tool within Lucid Impact Measurement by Cint, that lets users set up and launch brand lift studies in minutes.

For marketers, developing brand lift studies often poses the problem of a limited window of time for the study to be accurate and relevant, whilst developing and launching the study takes too long.

“Insight depends on timing,” said Lindsay Fordham, SVP of product, Cint. “So, for anyone in research or analysis, speed and agility are always going to be paramount. Brand lift studies help prove the value of marketing activities across different platforms, sites, creatives, and more. But being reliant on third-party providers to set up and launch studies can be stressful and slow. Study Creator collapses this gap, so marketers have all the tools they need to get data that is timely, accurate, and actionable”.

To address this issue, the Study Creator tool gives users the keys to set up a study by simply entering key campaign details, tracking information, a competitive set, and the KPIs required. As a result, Study Creator reduces the typical communication between teams, saving time and making brand lift studies more accessible and replicable.

Less time spent developing and more time launching studies increases the relevance and value of data, whilst standardised surveys and seamless workflows allow for greater control over programming.

Earlier this year, Disney was announced as the first partner to successfully engage with Cint’s Study Creator tool in Lucid Impact Measurement, enabling its advertisers to measure campaigns in-flight across all Disney offerings including streaming and linear.

Study Creator is the latest enhancement in Lucid Impact Measurement by Cint, making real-time cross-channel brand lift more accessible to truly gauge campaign effectiveness.

“We continue to unify the fragmented view of brand lift and empower publishers, advertisers, and partners with cost-effective, data-driven insights,” added Fordham.