Cinema Chain Spoofs Classic Movies In Wonderfully Funny Work To Entice People Back Into Theatres

Cinema Chain Spoofs Classic Movies In Wonderfully Funny Work To Entice People Back Into Theatres
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Call it the Barbenheimer effect, but heading back to the cinema is cool again and that’s despite the extortionary prices you have to pay at the strangely American-sounding candy bar.

On the back of that, enter riotous new work for American cinema chain Regal Cinemas that plays on the FOMO and that nothing beats seeing a latest release on the big screen.

The trio of spots are by Chicago-based creative agency Quality Meats and were directed by actor, comic and former Conan O’Brien sidekick, Andy Richter.

Called “Pool”, “BBQ” and “Ice-cream” the ads spoof iconic movie tropes including a comedic spin on the utterly terrifying vomit scene from the 1973 horror classic The Exorcist.

Regal Cinemas has a long history of playful ads and its creative director Rodney Griffin said: “Movie theatres are gathering places where viewers collectively experience important events in pop culture. You’re fully immersed in a story projected on a big screen the way it was intended.

“We wanted these to be funny enough to jar people into going to the movies, much like how the characters jar the people in the spots into agreeing to go,” he added.

Enjoy the fun below:

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Barbenheimer Regal Cinemas

Latest News

Last Chance To Buy Tickets For This Year’s B&T Women In Media Awards!
  • Media

Last Chance To Buy Tickets For This Year’s B&T Women In Media Awards!

As someone who has watched the Barbie movie not once, but twice, I’m getting to the stage where I can nearly quote the film. On my second viewing of the film, there was one particular moment that (for me) shows exactly where we are in regard to equality (and no it’s not the speech). It’s […]

The Trade Desk, Magnite & LiveRamp Deliver Growth, PubMatic Flat In Q2 Earnings
  • Technology

The Trade Desk, Magnite & LiveRamp Deliver Growth, PubMatic Flat In Q2 Earnings

The big adtech firms have released their Q2 earnings for 2023 and, while PubMatic’s revenue growth remained flat at around 0.4 per cent, Magnite, LiveRamp and The Trade Desk have all reported growth. The Trade Desk saw a 23 per cent bump in revenue in the three months ending 30 June compared to the same […]

Microphone and mixer at the radio station studio broadcasting news
  • Media

CRA: Copyright Bill A Threat To Australian Music

The referral of a bill to amend Australia’s long-standing copyright laws covering music broadcasts for review by the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee has been welcomed by the commercial radio industry. Senator David Pocock’s private member’s bill, which seeks amendments to the Copyright Act that would remove the 1 per cent cap on copyright […]

Mediabrands Launches Internship Program For Aspiring Media Professionals
  • Media

Mediabrands Launches Internship Program For Aspiring Media Professionals

Growing Our Own’, Mediabrands’ new cross-brand internship program launched this week, providing university students with real life work experience in the media industry. With a clear focus to increase diversity of Mediabrands’ future workforce, the program is open to students studying relevant industry degrees at a range of universities across Australia.  The inaugural 10-week program […]

Nike Celebrates The Matildas & Young Aussie Female Athletes In New Work By Conscious Minds
  • Campaigns

Nike Celebrates The Matildas & Young Aussie Female Athletes In New Work By Conscious Minds

Nike has released its new brand film “Here We Go: The Next Generation of Sport” via indie creative agency Conscious Minds. The film celebrates young women and girls redefining sport on their terms. The film showcases the Matildas’ celebration song as the soundtrack and an invitation to all young Australians to re-imagine what it means […]

Why your CX Technology Should Focus On Connections
  • Opinion

Why your CX Technology Should Focus On Connections

In this guest post, Martyn Riddle (lead image), Verint’s VP of marketing Asia Pacific & Japan, says with so many new technologies bamboozling advertisers and marketers, it’s important not to lose sight of the most important thing – your customer… There’s been a lot of debate played out in the media and boardrooms as to […]

WPP & Optimizely Partner To Bring Informed Digital Experiences To Brands & Consumers
  • Technology

WPP & Optimizely Partner To Bring Informed Digital Experiences To Brands & Consumers

WPP has announced the launch of a global strategic partnership with Optimizely, one of the industry’s leading digital experience (DXP) platform providers. As WPP’s first dedicated digital experimentation partnership and Optimizely’s first global strategic partnership, the announcement demonstrates the two organisations’ commitment to supporting clients in delivering optimised digital experiences to each and every customer. […]

Dylan Alcott & Hnry Team Up To Relieve Aussie Sole Traders Of Scary Tax Admin
  • Campaigns

Dylan Alcott & Hnry Team Up To Relieve Aussie Sole Traders Of Scary Tax Admin

One of Australia’s most successful Paralympic athletes and popular figures, Dylan Alcott, is fronting a new integrated campaign for Hnry – Australia’s fastest growing digital accountant and tax automation service for sole traders. As the brand’s first ever celebrity ambassador, Alcott stars in the playful marketing and advertising campaign which guides sole traders who might […]

D&AD Shift With Google Sydney Announce Class Of 2023
  • Advertising

D&AD Shift With Google Sydney Announce Class Of 2023

D&AD Shift with Google is on a mission to #ShiftCreativity by helping creatives enter the industry from outside traditional pathways to shift their creative talent into career-making skills. #ShiftCreativity’s approach aims to shake up old industry paradigms to benefit self-taught creative talent, creating a fresh system to both access and flourish in the commercial creative […]

Digital Media Agency Bench Rebrands To The Digital Disruption Agency
  • Technology

Digital Media Agency Bench Rebrands To The Digital Disruption Agency

Digital media agency Bench has announced a major repositioning of its business as the Digital Disruption Agency to reflect the enhanced capability of its offering. Commenting on the changes, Ori Gold, co-founder and CEO of Bench said, “Our enhanced offer reflects the changing needs of our clients as they compete in an ever-evolving digital media […]

Connecting Plots Delivers Latest Iteration Of “The Experts In Air” For Mitsubishi Air-Conditioners
  • Campaigns

Connecting Plots Delivers Latest Iteration Of “The Experts In Air” For Mitsubishi Air-Conditioners

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia (MHIAA) has launched its latest campaign via Connecting Plots drawing subtle similarities to the world of wine sommeliers. In a highly competitive category that’s hard to navigate, the new campaign by Connecting Plots seeks to unlock the assurance of an expert opinion, with the MHIAA Air Experts behaving like wine […]