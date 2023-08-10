Cinema Chain Spoofs Classic Movies In Wonderfully Funny Work To Entice People Back Into Theatres

Call it the Barbenheimer effect, but heading back to the cinema is cool again and that’s despite the extortionary prices you have to pay at the strangely American-sounding candy bar.

On the back of that, enter riotous new work for American cinema chain Regal Cinemas that plays on the FOMO and that nothing beats seeing a latest release on the big screen.

The trio of spots are by Chicago-based creative agency Quality Meats and were directed by actor, comic and former Conan O’Brien sidekick, Andy Richter.

Called “Pool”, “BBQ” and “Ice-cream” the ads spoof iconic movie tropes including a comedic spin on the utterly terrifying vomit scene from the 1973 horror classic The Exorcist.

Regal Cinemas has a long history of playful ads and its creative director Rodney Griffin said: “Movie theatres are gathering places where viewers collectively experience important events in pop culture. You’re fully immersed in a story projected on a big screen the way it was intended.

“We wanted these to be funny enough to jar people into going to the movies, much like how the characters jar the people in the spots into agreeing to go,” he added.

Enjoy the fun below: