Chris Smith Says He Is Not “A Monster” Just Because He “Pinched” A Woman’s “Backside”

Disgraced presenter Chris Smith has attacked senior broadcasting industry figures for labeling him a “monster” after he harassed two female colleagues at a Sky News Christmas event.

Speaking to the Dailymail Australia Smith said, “Let’s sum up what I did,”.

“I made gross remarks to one woman about her holiday snaps and I pinched another one on the backside”.

“None of them lodged an official complaint and yet I’m being called a monster by people whose own track record is hardly glowing. That’s the greatest piece of hypocrisy I’ve ever witnessed in the industry.”

Smith was adamant that he was not as bad as wife killers such as Chris Dawson – who was recently jailed for killing his wife in Lynette 1982.

“I’ve got to say I got eight days of negative coverage – maybe I deserved that – but murderer Chris Dawson only got five,” he said.

“There were some people who were trying to play the moral card about what a monster I was. I don’t want to mention any names but some of those people are gross hypocrites given their own records.”

Smith lost his jobs at 2GB and Sky over his drunken behaviour at the Sky Christmas party.