Chris Hemsworth Voices Inspiring New ‘Australia In The Sky’ Campaign As Qantas Boosts US Capacity 

For the first time in a decade, Qantas has unveiled a new brand campaign in the North American market as demand for travel between the US and Australia continues to grow.

Academy Award-nominated writer, producer and director Baz Luhrmann and four-time Academy Award-winning costume and production designer Catherine Martin act as creative consultants and ambassadors for the campaign, titled ‘Australia in the Sky’, which features Qantas crew alongside an all-star cast of Australian talent, including actor and model Charlee Fraser and model Jess Hart.

The campaign lands as Qantas celebrates 70 years of flying to North America this year and continues to invest in new aircraft and routes servicing the US, including Project Sunrise non-stop flights which are expected to take-off between Sydney and New York in 2026.

The airline’s New York – Auckland – Sydney service currently operates four times per week and is set to increase to six per week from October 27th in line with demand over the holiday period.

Qantas Group Chief Marketing Officer Petra Perry said the campaign was designed to share the spirit of Australia with the North American market as more travellers consider a holiday down under. “Be it through our warm, friendly crew or the premium Australian wine and produce we serve, we want our customers to feel like they’ve started their holiday in Australia from the moment they step onboard a Qantas aircraft”.

“It’s easier than ever for US travellers to take a break in Australia, with the majority of our services connecting the two countries in a single hop.

“Throughout our long history of flying to North America and the rest of the world, we’ve always been incredibly proud to share what makes Australia so unique on a global stage.”

When asked why he chose to team up with Qantas, Baz Luhrmann said “Like all Australians, I feel a great deal of pride in Qantas. The moment you step on the flight you’re embraced by the unique spirit that brings a little of Aussie magic to every journey. When you’re on Qantas, you’re not waiting to get to Australia, you’re already there”.

Filmed at Qantas’ Los Angeles hangar onboard an A380 aircraft, the campaign also features scenes from famous locations around Australia including Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach and a flyover of Sydney Harbour, as well as Melbourne’s Federation Square and the Great Barrier Reef.

Qantas is also the only carrier to operate A380 services with First, Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins between the US and Australia.

Australian Actor Chris Hemsworth who voiceovers the campaign said “As an Australian, I’ve spent a lot of time traveling on long-haul flights. I find such comfort stepping on a Qantas plane because it immediately feels like coming home.”

Qantas tapped creative agency CONVICTS who developed the concept and creative direction for the campaign, which is directed by Australian director Justin McMillan.

“Sharing the spirit of Qantas with our mates in the US–and around the world–has always been a dream of ours,” said Pete Maiden, founder and CEO of Convicts. “Qantas isn’t just a national favorite down under, the airline brings the Aussie energy to life on their flights with the little touches of magic–from the menu to the staff to the overall energy on the plane–that we captured and amplified in our Australia in the Sky campaign. When we approached the Aussie creative community—from Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Jess Hart, Charlee Fraser, Pia and Kane Muehlenebck, Will Gluck and Justin McMillan–they all climbed aboard.”

The campaign is soundtracked by Australian duo Angus and Julia Stone and features a wardrobe of Australian designers.

Qantas offers more than 40 flights per week between North America and Australia to destinations such to Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne.