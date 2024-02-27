Chloe Hooper Talks MOOD x Mental Health Record Attempt For Cannes In Cairns
Cannes in Cairns revellers at the ready, we’ve got the low down on the MOOD x Mental Health First Aid Course taking place at this year’s Cannes in Cairns.
The industry-first course will see attendees certified as mental health first aiders, to help colleagues manage their mental health. Chloe Hooper, the founder of Bare Feat (pictured centre), will be leading the classes on the ground in Tropical North Queensland in partnership with UnLtd’s MOOD tea.
What’s more, MOOD, Hooper and the Cannes in Cairns team are attempting to set the world record for the most staff given mental health first aid training at a single event!
Book your Cannes in Cairns ticket now and sign up for the MOOD x Mental Health First Aid Course!
Hooper caught up with Cannes in Cairns Content Director Pippa Chambers to explain all.
Pippa Chambers: What is the MOOD x Mental Health First Aid Course?
Chloe Hooper: The MOOD x Mental Health First Aid course allows you to upskill yourself, whilst also supporting youth mental health.
Most workplaces have physical first aiders, so why wouldn’t we invest in Mental Health First Aiders? This accreditation, which is recognised within Australia, allows attendees to learn the skills to recognise and respond to someone experiencing a mental health problem or mental health crisis until professional help is received or the crisis is resolved.
PC: Why should participants at Cannes in Cairns become Standard Mental Health First Aiders during the show?
CH: Completing the course you will walk away with a new skill and a greater understanding of how you can look after people’s mental health around you. We often ask people, ‘R U OK?’, but this course gives you the confidence and know-how to have those conversations. It gives you not only time for reflection but having a deeper understanding of what may happen in someone’s life makes you a better leader overall. People go to Cannes in Cairns to meet new people within the industry, be inspired, and learn something new — this course has it all.
PC: If attendees take this course at Cannes in Cairns what will they be accredited as?
CH: They will be a Mental Health First Aider, equipped to spot the signs of mental ill health, know how to respond and where to refer for help. This accreditation is an Australian certification.
PC: Where exactly is the course taking place?
CH: At the same venue as the Cannes in Cairns sessions — The Cairns Convention Centre.
PC: Does this mean missing Cannes in Cairns sessions?
CH: It is part of the whole experience! Completing the course is an opportunity to build meaningful connections, get away from the hustle, and have a conversation that could change a life. You will create deeper relationships with people from completing the course together than you will on any afterparty dancefloor, plus you will bring valuable skills back into your workplace to better support the people around you.
PC: What’s the personal benefit of becoming a mental health first aider?
CH: I’m going to let a testimonial from my good friend Richard Hunwick answer this one:
“Chloe put a call out to the industry to entice male leaders to qualify as Mental Health First Aiders, (the course had skewed to be predominantly female). I was part of a senior group that joined the course. I have attended many training sessions over my career, but this one was different, and powerful. Chloe created a safe space for us to open up and talk, the vulnerability of everyone who attended was something that has stayed with me. The learnings from our sessions impacted my understanding and my leadership style, and empowered positive change in terms of my approach to mental health – Chloe provided us with a tangible roadmap for action, she helped us learn that you can help, you can make a difference.”
PC: What about the benefit to the employer?
CH: We have seen a rise in legislation calling for organisations to invest in their people’s mental health and wellbeing. But it goes beyond that. Knowing that people are trained in the business to support mental health creates peace of mind for leaders. In the same way, we want to know we have physical first aiders on hand; we need mental health first aiders – you never know when you will need them. Mental health first aid courses have an incredible impact on culture.
PC: How will being a mental health first-aider benefit the wider industry?
CH: We have upskilled around 2,000 people in the industry, helping move the dial towards a mentally healthy sector. The more we can give people the skills they need to be able to recognise and help those who are facing mental health challenges, the more mentally healthy our industry will be. People need to feel equipped to be able to confidently and safely have challenging conversations.
PC: How do people sign up and pay to do the course?
CH: Click here!
PC: Then what?
CH: Once you’ve locked in your ticket, the MOOD team will reach out to lock in your time. There are four session times to choose from — first in, best dressed.
You must attend two training sessions. The first half of the sessions will be run on Tuesday 4 and the second half of the training run on Wednesday 5 June. They are both two-and-a-half hours each.
The session times are as below and are the same on both days:
8:00am -10:30am
10:30am – 1:00pm
1:00pm – 3:30pm
3:30pm – 6:00pm
PC: Once signed up and paid, what do people need to do before Cannes in Cairnsin preparation?
CH: Each attendee is required to do five hours of online learning before they attend the in-person sessions at Cannes in Cairns. The sessions are interactive and are based on the content you read in the eLearning sections.
PC: Why are you teaching the course and why are you so passionate about it?
CH: The Mentally Healthy 2022 survey shows that almost half of our industry (46 per cent), is displaying mild to severe symptoms of depression. If we don’t give people access to these practical skills, how can we expect them to know how to help?
I’ve been in the media industry for over a decade and have experienced first-hand the impact that the pressures of this industry can have on an individual. I want to ensure people feel equipped to help those around them and spot the signs and symptoms so that we can help create a more mentally healthy industry and smash the stigma that is still present around mental health. My experience in the industry allows me to deliver the course in a way that is tailored to the unique challenges our industry faces so that each attendee can walk away feeling confident on how to have safe conversations when they spot the signs of mental ill health.
PC: What is the connection with MOOD?
CH: MOOD was created and marketed in conjunction with the media, marketing and creative industry. With the unique challenges our industry faces, MOOD knew there was a growing need for support in the space of mental health. That’s why MOOD partnered with Bare Feat to upskill the industry, helping to create more mentally healthy environments.
As a part of the training program, participants will also receive MOOD tea, so they can sip whilst upskilling – knowing that they’re helping to support young people’s mental health too.
PC: Why should the industry care about setting a record for the most staff given mental health first aid training at a single event?
CH: Why not?! It’s a bold move for Cannes in Cairns to aim to set the record, upskilling more people with the skills they need to look out for those around them. The partnership for MOOD makes this training double good, upskill yourself, all whilst helping to support young people too. We’re on a mission to upskill as many people as we can this year and aim to go bigger and better the year after.
Please login with linkedin to commentCannes in Cairns Cannes in Cairns 2024
Latest News
She Creates Unveils Dynamic New Approach for 2024
She Creates has revealed its plans for 2024 with a new committee and revamped structure to support women in the creative industry. Lead image: Amy Lambert & Elise Rundell She Creates is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit organisation dedicated to inspiring, promoting and representing women in the creative communications industry of Adelaide. “As we start this new […]
Spotlight On Sponsors: Carlton Partnerships Provide More Than Just Financial Support As Team Prepares 2024 Campaign
Carlton FC had an epic run to the finals series but fell short just one game before the grand final, succumbing 63 points to the Brisbane Lions 79. As the 2024 season looms, the Blues are focused on taking it one step further. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major […]
Spotlight On Sponsors: Wahs-Mania Leads To Brand New Signings As Warriors Aim To Go All The Way In 2024
Something insane swept to New Zealand as finals approached last year. “Wahs Mania” took hold, and hope was ignited in the hearts of Kiwis who mostly didn’t usually care about League. Sadly, the Warriors didn’t make it through to the grand final, but the clubs following saw a massive increase nonetheless. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight […]
Credit Union SA Partners With Local Agency, KWPX, To Say “We CU SA”
Credit Union SA has partnered with a local South Australian integrated agency, kwpx, on a new brand campaign, ‘We CU SA,’ that highlights their love for the state. The recently launched large-scale brand campaign showcases Credit Union SA as one of the last remaining credit unions solely focused on South Australian members. The campaign captures […]
Three Major Wins For Atomic 212°
Atomic 212° has continued its 2023 winning streak into the new year with the announcement of three new clients: VetPartners, Adyen and UKG. Lead image: Claire Fenner VetPartners is Australasia’s leading veterinary practice management company, with a community of 4,500 people in more than 250 practices plus training centres, a vet nurse training school and […]
Avid Collective Nabs Niki Jones From Junkee Media As New Head Of Enablement & Operations
Avid Collective has officially announced the appointment of former Scout Publishing and Junkee Media executive Niki Jones (lead image) as its new head of enablement operations. In the newly created role, Jones will be responsible for overseeing operational activities across various arms of business with a focus on partner engagement. “Niki’s appointment comes at an […]
Jaywing Agency Takes Over Crocs Marketing In Australia & Singapore
Jaywing staff said to be delighted with the deluge of hideous plastic footwear heading their way.
Multicultural Media Gets Its Lunch Money Stolen By Tech Giants
It doesn't matter what language you say it in, we're being screwed by big tech sounds the same to everyone.
Monday TV Ratings: “No More Coal Dust & Camels For You Mate” – Trent Wins Over Audience In Australian Idol
While it seems we're not getting the hump with MAFS, many of you found Idol's camel farmer endearing.
Opinion: Barking Dog Marketing’s Paul Fitzgerald On Brand Identity Transcending Recognition
Fitzgerald reckons that brand identity, much like Taylor Swift, has transcended its original wheelhouse.
Out Of Home Companies Shine Among Media Owners In WGEA Gender Pay Gap Reporting
The OOH sector shines among the industry on gender pay gap figures. Probably worth putting on a billboard.
Fast 10: Social Soup’s Sharyn Smith Sits Down With Sparrow
Sparrow chats with Sharyn Smith to find out what's minestrone and what's gazpacho in the world of social marketing.
Ipsos Has Partnered With OzTam To Introduce Cross-Channel Audience Measurement
Data geeks set to rejoice at extra rigour in TV audience reporting. B&T dreads the spreadsheets.
Rooty Hill Officially Idol-ised In Campaign Celebrating Entertainment Diversity
It turns out that the most famous thing to come out of Rooty Hill is Rooty Hill itself!
Clemenger & Mediabrands Star As Gender Pay Gap Numbers Reveal Mixed Picture On Agencies’ Equality Quest
We won't sugar coat it, some of these aren't great. Still, should make next week's International Women's Day interesting.
KMint Launches ‘Dial it Up’ Roadshow To Empower Finance Leaders In The Creative Industry
Thought becoming a creative would keep you away from company bean-counters? Think again.
The Taylor Swift Train Has Left The Station: B&T Wraps The Good, The Bad & The Just Plain Weird Of Taylor Swift Marketing
We're so, so close to being finished with wall-to-wall Tay-Tay coverage here on B&T.
Iconic Aussie Treat Violet Crumble Launches Bath & Body Products With Allkinds via Asembl
Is this the oddest collab of the year so far? We're still holding out hope for a Tim Tam teapot.
Rethink Ink: The Best Of Australian Advertising In Print
Remember that Tourism Tassie spot about our new Danish Queen? Relive all the clamour again here.
Laser Clinics Builds Confidence With New Campaign “The Science of Feeling Good,” Via Ogilvy
What's the science of feeling good? Expensive cosmetic work, apparently.
Taylor Swift & Other Major Cultural Moments: Marketing Gold Or A Bandwagon Ignoring Real Consumer Trends?
Did you climb aboard the Tay-Tay bandwagon? Consider yourselves told off. We'll see you in the naughty corner.
Veridooh Teams Up With Howatson + Company For World-First Independent Verification Solution
H+C clients to get access to new campaign measurement tool, here. The black t-shirts are not up for grabs, however.
Spotlight On Sponsors: St Kilda Signs On Major Partners As 2024 Campaign Kicks Off
St Kilda gets big new sponsor in Chinese car brand, Chery. We can't wait to see the players not driving one.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Newcastle Knights Sponsorship Portfolio Strong Despite Fall From 2023 Finals
Was the Knights' good form last year attributable to the sponsors? Or the other way round?
“There Is Room For Advertisers In The Podcast Space”: Corey Layton On The Success Of Podcasts & What The Future Holds As iHeartPodcasts Celebrates 4 Years
Advertising? In podcasts? We're all ears.
Wendell Sailor, James Graham & Wade Graham Among Triple M NRL Commentary Lineup
Triple M announces new NRL commentary team. Sans mullets, sadly.
Champion Celebrates The Hoodie In Latest Campaign Via PUSH
Champion shouts out the hoodie in this new spot. Trackies and t-shirts said to be "devastated" at omission.
NSW Gov Throws Money, Focus At CALD, First Nations Media Outlets
CALD and First Nations media outlets set to reap state gov ad revenue increase.
Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany Warns Senate About “Dangerous Outcome” Of Smart TV Prominence Reforms
Foxtel boss reckons that putting FTA channels first on smart TVs would be bad. Can't imagine why.
30 Under 30 People’s Choice Voting Closes Today As Cullen Jewellery’s Social Media Maven Juliette Carrieri Steals A Late March!
Big news for Carrieri here. Hopefully she doesn't get carried away!
Late Entries For The Cairns Crocodiles Awards Closes On Friday!
Under a week to enter the Cairns Crocodiles Awards! And trust us, people have been biting our hands off to enter.
A Sign Of The Time? Are Media’s Diabetic Living Records 11% Year-On-Year Readership Growth
Some tasty readership figures here for Are Media. But perhaps some are tastier than others?
Sunday TV Ratings: “That Was One Of The Worst Things I’ve Heard” – Jack Faces The Music In MAFS
Need some of your faith in humanity restoring? Give this story, or MAFS as a whole, a wide berth.
Nine Appoints Ian De Vlieger As Director Of Enterprise Technology Services
De Vlieger gets big new tech gig at Nine. Promises to avoid explaining intricacies of role to new colleagues.
Vale Jesse Baird: Network 10 Pays Tribute To “Adored” Presenter
Network 10 remembers adored presenter Baird.
QMS Returns To Support Royal Children’s Hospital’s Good Friday Appeal
QMS putting its money where its mouth is with support for Royal Children's Hospital appeal. Great to see.