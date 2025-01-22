Chinese Automaker Xpeng Announces Sam Fricker As First Aussie Brand Ambassador

Olympic diver, sustainability advocate, entrepreneur and Tik Toker, Sam Fricker will be XPENG Australia’s first brand ambassador.

Athlete and media personality Fricker is also passionate about environmental, eco-friendly solutions and is the founder of ‘Sam’s Straws’, which offers wheat based straws as an alternative to plastic.

Jason Clarke, CEO of TrueEV, the exclusive importer, distributor, and retailer of XPENG in Australia, said, “We are very excited to announce Sam Fricker as our first Australian ambassador. His achievements as a world class athlete, combined with his passion for sustainability, eco-friendly solutions and innovation, align perfectly with XPENG’s mission.

“We are not just selling cars; we are creating a future where sustainability and cutting-edge technology go hand in hand, empowering more Australians to make the switch to cleaner, greener driving and enjoy new life experiences. We are delighted to welcome Sam to the XPENG Australia family.”

Fricker said: “XPENG is driving innovation and shaping the future of mobility in ways that are truly inspiring. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey, and I can’t wait to see how we continue to push boundaries together.

“The XPENG G6 is a car I’m truly proud to drive. Its electric power embodies the future, while its smooth, safe performance redefines the driving experience.”