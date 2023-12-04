Chery Launches New Tiggo 7 Pro In Australian Market With Creative Campaign Via Chello

Independent brand and creative agency Chello has created a new integrated campaign ‘I want Tiggo’ to launch automotive giant Chery’s new Tiggo 7 pro into the Australian market.

‘I want Tiggo’ features a short film depicting a young boy who sees his father getting in the car and driving off and shouts “I want to go”, and is then seen in various scenes throughout the day repeating the line over and over. When his dad arrives home, he goes to give him a hug, but the boy rushes past him and jumps in the car, which is when they realise he’s been saying, “I want Tiggo!” all along.

The integrated campaign has been activated across out-of-home, publisher display media, digital performance, social media, radio, retail and broadcast channels.

“‘I want Tiggo’ plays on the unexpected moments that families experience every day. Using the play on words was a lighthearted way to reach audiences, as well as capturing the hearts of every Australian family,” said Tristan Velasco, executive creative director at Chello.

“The Tiggo 7 Pro is the perfect car for the current climate, designed as a cost-effective car for Australian families who don’t want to compromise when it comes to comfort, technological and safety features when looking to purchase a new car. So it was important for us to create a campaign that reached this audience in an authentic way”.

As Chery’s lead brand and creative agency in Australia, Chello has played a pivotal role in developing a localised brand strategy, brand marketing, and creative production for the Tiggo 7 Pro campaign. As well as launching the compact SUV Omodo 5 earlier this year.

“‘I want Tiggo’ challenged the status quo for Chery. Previous global campaigns have been focused on the function and style of our vehicles and we were refreshed with Chello’s way to approach the launch of Tiggo 7 Pro. This is a family SUV and we wanted to ensure this campaign reached young Australian families and we’re thrilled with the outcome,” said Mark Vukoja, Chery Australia director of brand and communications.

With future model launches scheduled for 2024, Chello’s partnership with Chery Australia is set to strengthen Chery’s presence across an expanding national dealership network and passionate driving community.

“It’s been a refreshing journey working with Chery, who initially engaged with us to create their brand strategy. Two campaigns later and the chemistry and trust has well and truly been established and we’re looking forward to continuing to create campaigns that cut through the clutter and create connections with their audiences,” said Lindsay Rogers, Chello managing director.

The expansion of Chery Motor into the Australian market continues in a big way. The upcoming 2024 model launches set to humanise mobility and establish Chery as a competitive leader in the Australian automotive market, targeting a top 10 position by 2026.