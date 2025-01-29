Cher Feels The Heat In Latest ‘Get Almost, Almost Anything’ Uber Eats Spot Via Special & EssenceMediacom

Uber Eats is back with the latest instalment of the ‘Get almost, almost anything’ campaign, reminding Australians that Uber Eats can deliver more than their favourite takeaway meal.

The newest instalment features Cher, humming along to one of her most famous songs and pining for her heyday of the 1980s. After using Uber Eats to order a time machine, she seems to get her wish…until it becomes clear that she’s turned back the clock a few decades too far, and landed somewhere she doesn’t quite belong—hilarity naturally ensues.

“I get approached to do commercials all the time – but the creativity and hilarity that Uber Eats presented appealed to me right away. I am really proud of the final product. I sincerely hope Uber will get me back my boots,” said Cher.

Pop icon Cher’s unexpected journey continues in a series of social spots which further illustrate the perils of the 17th century, and the array of items available on Uber Eats in the 21st – from retail, grocery, alcohol, convenience and of course, restaurant cuisine.

“There’s not a single syllable in showbiz that projects more star power than Cher. We reached for the stars and found a way to bring one of her most nostalgic songs and some of Cher’s most iconic outfits from her enduring career into our latest campaign. This is a high watermark for our Get Almost, Almost Anything series. Cher’s performance reminds audiences that while Uber Eats can get you thyme delivered, we can’t turn back time – and as it turns out that’s probably a good thing,” said Uber Eats brand lead ANZ, Channa Goonasekara.

“Uber Eats is on a mission to bring people thyme and to save them time, I can think of no better ambassador than Cher. Given her timeless appeal it is our hope that this campaign will resonate instantly and remind Australians of the host of everyday items you can get delivered with Uber Eats,” said Uber head of marketing, Nicole Bardsley.

James Sexton, creative director at Special added, “This platform continues to evolve and provide heaps of opportunities. Who would have thought three years ago that we’d be sending pop icon Cher back to the dark ages.”

“Cher is the epitome of glamour, and the 1680s, well it’s anything but. Throwing them together felt wrong, but so very right,” said creative director, Special, Harry Neville-Towle.

A teaser launched during the premiere episode of Married at First Sight, complemented by a series of audio ads and social spots rolling out across various platforms.

Previously fronted by Kris and Kendall Jenner, Tom Felton, Nicola Coughlan, Jason Alexander and most recently Andy Murray, ‘Get almost, almost anything’ is a self-deprecating admission that there are some things Uber Eats don’t deliver – demonstrated through the chaos that would ensue if some people’s desires were, in fact, available on the app.

The ‘Get almost, almost anything’ campaign platform has been exported globally to New Zealand, Taiwan, Spain, Mexico, the United States, Canada, Chile, Sri Lanka and Portugal.

CREDITS

Uber Eats

Senior Director of Marketing, International: Lucinda Barlow

Senior Director of Marketing, APAC: Andy Morley

Head of Marketing, ANZ: Nicole Bardsley

Brand Lead, ANZ: Channa Goonasekara

Brand Marketing Manager: Rebecca Macciolli

Brand Marketing Associate: Holly Dover

Global Executive Creative Director: Danielle Hawley

Creative Director, APAC: Adam Ledbury

Associate Creative Director: Yessy Downs

Director Communications, ANZ: Peta Fitzgerald

Head of Delivery Communications, ANZ: Nick Vindin

Media Lead, ANZ: Rob Maddison

Strategy Lead, APAC: Josh Pickstone

Sr. Marketing Manager, NZ: Olivia Sykes

Talent and Legal: Cameron Loughlin, Jessica Shao

Special

Partners/CEO: Lindsey Evans & Cade Heyde

Partners/CCO: Julian Schreiber & Tom Martin

Creative Directors: James Sexton & Harry Neville-Towle

Lead Creatives: Hannah McCowatt & Laura Grimshaw

Managing Director: Lauren Portelli

Team Leads: Rachel McEwen, Laura Little

Business Director: Claire Emery

Business Manager: Oscar Kennedy

Head of Strategy: Celia Garforth

Strategy Director: JJ Bender

Head Of Film Production: Sevda Cemo

Executive Producer: Wendy Gillies, Paul Johnston

Integrated Producer: Will Sealey

Head Of Stills: Nick Lilley

Stills Producer: Danielle Senecky

Head Of Design: Adam Shear

Designer: Maggie Webster, Cameron Morris

Finished Artist: Jen Bailey, John Rivera

Exit Films / Smuggler Films

Director: Mark Molloy

Cinematographer: Robert Elswit

Executive Producer: Leah Churchill-Brown

Producer: Alexandra Taussig

Producer: Luigi Rossi

1st AD: Peter Kohn

Casting Director: Jodi Sonnenberg

Chee Productions

Executive Producer: Tamiko Wafer

Executive Producer: Matt Chee

Photographer: Christopher Tovo

Digital Operator: Jake Lowe

Retouching: Cream Studios

The Editors

Editors: Stewart Reeves

Managing Director: Nicoletta Rousianos

Executive Producer: Rita Gagliardi

Lead Flame Artist: Eugene Richards

Colourist: Fergus Rotherham

Rumble Studios

Lead Sound Designer: Tone Aston

Sound Designer: Daniel William

Sound Executive Producer: Michael Gie

BTS Press: Tony Gardiner ACS

Media Agency: EssenceMediacom

Retail Agency: Hatched