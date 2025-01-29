Cher Feels The Heat In Latest ‘Get Almost, Almost Anything’ Uber Eats Spot Via Special & EssenceMediacom

Uber Eats is back with the latest instalment of the ‘Get almost, almost anything’ campaign, reminding Australians that Uber Eats can deliver more than their favourite takeaway meal.
The newest instalment features Cher, humming along to one of her most famous songs and pining for her heyday of the 1980s. After using Uber Eats to order a time machine, she seems to get her wish…until it becomes clear that she’s turned back the clock a few decades too far, and landed somewhere she doesn’t quite belong—hilarity naturally ensues.
“I get approached to do commercials all the time – but the creativity and hilarity that Uber Eats presented appealed to me right away. I am really proud of the final product. I sincerely hope Uber will get me back my boots,” said Cher.
Pop icon Cher’s unexpected journey continues in a series of social spots which further illustrate the perils of the 17th century, and the array of items available on Uber Eats in the 21st – from retail, grocery, alcohol, convenience and of course, restaurant cuisine.
“There’s not a single syllable in showbiz that projects more star power than Cher. We reached for the stars and found a way to bring one of her most nostalgic songs and some of Cher’s most iconic outfits from her enduring career into our latest campaign. This is a high watermark for our Get Almost, Almost Anything series. Cher’s performance reminds audiences that while Uber Eats can get you thyme delivered, we can’t turn back time – and as it turns out that’s probably a good thing,” said Uber Eats brand lead ANZ, Channa Goonasekara.
“Uber Eats is on a mission to bring people thyme and to save them time, I can think of no better ambassador than Cher. Given her timeless appeal it is our hope that this campaign will resonate instantly and remind Australians of the host of everyday items you can get delivered with Uber Eats,” said Uber head of marketing, Nicole Bardsley.
James Sexton, creative director at Special added, “This platform continues to evolve and provide heaps of opportunities. Who would have thought three years ago that we’d be sending pop icon Cher back to the dark ages.”
“Cher is the epitome of glamour, and the 1680s, well it’s anything but. Throwing them together felt wrong, but so very right,” said creative director, Special, Harry Neville-Towle.
A teaser launched during the premiere episode of Married at First Sight, complemented by a series of audio ads and social spots rolling out across various platforms.
Previously fronted by Kris and Kendall Jenner, Tom Felton, Nicola Coughlan, Jason Alexander and most recently Andy Murray, ‘Get almost, almost anything’ is a self-deprecating admission that there are some things Uber Eats don’t deliver – demonstrated through the chaos that would ensue if some people’s desires were, in fact, available on the app.
The ‘Get almost, almost anything’ campaign platform has been exported globally to New Zealand, Taiwan, Spain, Mexico, the United States, Canada, Chile, Sri Lanka and Portugal.
CREDITS
Uber Eats
Senior Director of Marketing, International: Lucinda Barlow
Senior Director of Marketing, APAC: Andy Morley
Head of Marketing, ANZ: Nicole Bardsley
Brand Lead, ANZ: Channa Goonasekara
Brand Marketing Manager: Rebecca Macciolli
Brand Marketing Associate: Holly Dover
Global Executive Creative Director: Danielle Hawley
Creative Director, APAC: Adam Ledbury
Associate Creative Director: Yessy Downs
Director Communications, ANZ: Peta Fitzgerald
Head of Delivery Communications, ANZ: Nick Vindin
Media Lead, ANZ: Rob Maddison
Strategy Lead, APAC: Josh Pickstone
Sr. Marketing Manager, NZ: Olivia Sykes
Talent and Legal: Cameron Loughlin, Jessica Shao
Special
Partners/CEO: Lindsey Evans & Cade Heyde
Partners/CCO: Julian Schreiber & Tom Martin
Creative Directors: James Sexton & Harry Neville-Towle
Lead Creatives: Hannah McCowatt & Laura Grimshaw
Managing Director: Lauren Portelli
Team Leads: Rachel McEwen, Laura Little
Business Director: Claire Emery
Business Manager: Oscar Kennedy
Head of Strategy: Celia Garforth
Strategy Director: JJ Bender
Head Of Film Production: Sevda Cemo
Executive Producer: Wendy Gillies, Paul Johnston
Integrated Producer: Will Sealey
Head Of Stills: Nick Lilley
Stills Producer: Danielle Senecky
Head Of Design: Adam Shear
Designer: Maggie Webster, Cameron Morris
Finished Artist: Jen Bailey, John Rivera
Exit Films / Smuggler Films
Director: Mark Molloy
Cinematographer: Robert Elswit
Executive Producer: Leah Churchill-Brown
Producer: Alexandra Taussig
Producer: Luigi Rossi
1st AD: Peter Kohn
Casting Director: Jodi Sonnenberg
Chee Productions
Executive Producer: Tamiko Wafer
Executive Producer: Matt Chee
Photographer: Christopher Tovo
Digital Operator: Jake Lowe
Retouching: Cream Studios
The Editors
Editors: Stewart Reeves
Managing Director: Nicoletta Rousianos
Executive Producer: Rita Gagliardi
Lead Flame Artist: Eugene Richards
Colourist: Fergus Rotherham
Rumble Studios
Lead Sound Designer: Tone Aston
Sound Designer: Daniel William
Sound Executive Producer: Michael Gie
BTS Press: Tony Gardiner ACS
Media Agency: EssenceMediacom
Retail Agency: Hatched