GHO’s Hamish Stewart Returns To CHEP As National ECD

CHEP has announced the appointment of Hamish Stewart (lead image) as national executive creative director – Experience. Stewart previously worked at CHEP in 2018-19.

In the newly created role, Stewart will join CHEP’s national creative leadership team, with a focus on designing experiences that create positive outcomes for brands and their consumers.

Over the course of his career, Stewart has led creative departments at agencies including GHO, R/GA Sydney and M&C Saatchi/Mark, helping create a range of groundbreaking work such as NRMA’s Safety Hub and Google’s Through the Dark and Build with Chrome, in addition to leading creative output for brands including Commonwealth Bank, Telstra, Optus, Macquarie, Samsung and more.

Stewart’s work has been recognised with more than 250 awards at major award shows globally, including a Titanium Lion at Cannes, the WARC Prize for Innovation and Innovation Agency of the Year.

His passion for using innovation to create impact in the community has seen him take on mentoring roles for two tech accelerators: Remarkable, for early-stage startups creating technology to positively impact life for people living with disability, and EnergyLab, ANZ’s largest climate tech accelerator.

CHEP Network, chief creative officer, Gavin McLeod, said: “The creative world we operate in demands that we look at creativity through the lenses of story and system. In Hamish, we’re incredibly fortunate to have one of the very best leaders that understands how to drive world-class creativity through system-led thinking.

“Beyond his brilliant track record, Hamish is a wonderful mentor and human who knows how to bring the best out of interdisciplinary teams. I’m looking forward to seeing the impact he has on our people, product and clients.”

Stewart, added: “The canvas for creativity is broader than it’s ever been, and no-one is better placed to capitalise on the opportunity than CHEP Network. With the agency’s depth of capability, focus on New Economy Creativity, and amazing team, I’m looking forward to helping drive significant impact for the agency’s clients and their customers.”