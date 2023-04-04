GHO’s Hamish Stewart Returns To CHEP As National ECD

GHO’s Hamish Stewart Returns To CHEP As National ECD
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    CHEP has announced the appointment of Hamish Stewart (lead image) as national executive creative director – Experience. Stewart previously worked at CHEP in 2018-19.

    In the newly created role, Stewart will join CHEP’s national creative leadership team, with a focus on designing experiences that create positive outcomes for brands and their consumers.

    Over the course of his career, Stewart has led creative departments at agencies including GHO, R/GA Sydney and M&C Saatchi/Mark, helping create a range of groundbreaking work such as NRMA’s Safety Hub and Google’s Through the Dark and Build with Chrome, in addition to leading creative output for brands including Commonwealth Bank, Telstra, Optus, Macquarie, Samsung and more.

    Stewart’s work has been recognised with more than 250 awards at major award shows globally, including a Titanium Lion at Cannes, the WARC Prize for Innovation and Innovation Agency of the Year.

    His passion for using innovation to create impact in the community has seen him take on mentoring roles for two tech accelerators: Remarkable, for early-stage startups creating technology to positively impact life for people living with disability, and EnergyLab, ANZ’s largest climate tech accelerator.

    CHEP Network, chief creative officer, Gavin McLeod, said: “The creative world we operate in demands that we look at creativity through the lenses of story and system. In Hamish, we’re incredibly fortunate to have one of the very best leaders that understands how to drive world-class creativity through system-led thinking.

    “Beyond his brilliant track record, Hamish is a wonderful mentor and human who knows how to bring the best out of interdisciplinary teams. I’m looking forward to seeing the impact he has on our people, product and clients.”

    Stewart, added: “The canvas for creativity is broader than it’s ever been, and no-one is better placed to capitalise on the opportunity than CHEP Network. With the agency’s depth of capability, focus on New Economy Creativity, and amazing team, I’m looking forward to helping drive significant impact for the agency’s clients and their customers.”

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    72andSunny Strengthens Design & Strategy Teams With New Hires
    • Advertising

    72andSunny Strengthens Design & Strategy Teams With New Hires

    72andSunny have strengthened its team in ANZ with new senior hires in their strategy and design teams. Shelley Mitchell joins as design director. She is highly awarded with a track record of excellence in the world of art direction, photography, film, experiential, branding, campaign development and content creation. Mitchell moved to New York in 1999 […]

    Havas Media Acquires Canadian Performance & Data Analytics Agency Noise Digital
    • Technology

    Havas Media Acquires Canadian Performance & Data Analytics Agency Noise Digital

    Havas has acquired a majority stake in the award-winning media performance and data analytics agency Noise Digital. The acquisition brings one of Canada’s largest & advanced performance, data & analytics agency groups to Havas Media Group. Noise Digital will maintain its brand and integrate into Havas Media Group (HMG) North America under the leadership of […]

    Seven, Arnott’s, Telstra CMOs & Lisa Ronson Announced As MFA Awards Signature Judges
    • Marketing

    Seven, Arnott’s, Telstra CMOs & Lisa Ronson Announced As MFA Awards Signature Judges

    The Media Federation of Australia (MFA) has introduced Signature Judges, a new tier of judges for its 2023 Awards, with seven senior marketers joining the panels. The seven big-name judges are: Brent Smart, chief marketing officer, Telstra Jenni Dill, chief marketing officer, Arnott’s Lisa Ronson, adjunct profession, Deakin Business School & former CMO, Coles Martin […]

    Pet Circle’s CMO Jon Wild Says Linear TV Is “Inflexible”
    • Media

    Pet Circle’s CMO Jon Wild Says Linear TV Is “Inflexible”

    Speaking at “The Future Of TV Advertising” event in Sydney yesterday, Pet Circle CMO Jon Wild criticised linear TV for being inflexible and slow in providing marketers with feedback data.  Wild, who heads marketing for online pet food retailer Pet Circle, was speaking on the panel “What CMOs need from TV today to drive effectiveness”. […]

    Anthem Acquires Studio Jack And Appoints New Creative Director
    • Media

    Anthem Acquires Studio Jack And Appoints New Creative Director

    Anthem announced the acquisition of creative agency, Studio Jack, alongside managing creative director, Jarrod Carland joining Anthem as a partner. Carland (featured image) set up Studio Jack in 2009 and quickly established a reputation within the arts and culture sector for ideas and spectacular work that resonated with audiences for a range of top-tier clients […]