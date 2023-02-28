CHEP Pinches Lee Leggett From Wunderman Thompson For CEO

Lee Leggett has been appointed as the new CEO of CHEP Network, replacing outgoing Justin Hind.

Leggett had formerly served as chief growth officer of WPP subsidiary Wunderman Thompson and will start her new job at Clemenger-owned CHEP in April.

She had spent almost three years at Wunderman, joining initially as ANZ CEO before being promoted to chief growth officer for APAC.

“We are delighted to welcome Lee to CHEP Network – a proven CEO and industry leader who understands the powerful intersection between business and creativity, and the importance of our discipline in helping solve business problems,” said Clemenger Group CEO Les Timar.

“She is also equally focused on creating a purpose-driven culture where people can be the best version of themselves, do great work for clients and are supported by the people around them.

“Lee will lead CHEP Network’s strong national executive team to grow and evolve the agency’s unparalleled suite of capabilities, seamlessly combining creative, media, data and technology.”

Leggett added, “CHEP Network has earned a global reputation over recent years for being one step ahead in working with clients to ensure they are able to thrive in an environment of constant change.”

“I have long admired the work and their team. So, the chance to join the agency, to work alongside so many people I respect and be part of the next chapter was hard to pass up.”

She will also join the board of Clemenger Group alongside fellow recent newbies Dani Bassil and Angela Watson.

Leggett will be CHEP’s third CEO since 2021.