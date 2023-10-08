CHEP Network Poaches Wunderman Thompson’s Robert Stone For People & Culture Role

CHEP Network has announced Robert Stone as the agency’s director, people and culture. In his new role, Stone will be leading the agency’s people and culture initiatives, in addition to joining the businesses executive leadership team.

Stone joins from Wunderman Thompson where he held the role of chief people officer across Australia and New Zealand. In addition to his time at Wunderman Thompson, Stone has held senior leadership positions at McCann in the UK, Asia and in Australia, and Adidas in Germany, where he oversaw the brand’s largest talent initiative in its history.

CHEP network chief executive officer, Lee Leggett, said, “I couldn’t be happier to have Rob joining the team. Not only is he a brilliant people and culture leader, but he cares deeply about our industry and the work, and that comes through in his approach. I’m looking forward to seeing the positive impact he has on our people and our business.”

Robert Stone, added, “I’m obviously very excited to be working with Lee again and the whole team at CHEP. Having the opportunity to work with not only Australia but the world’s greatest creative minds makes it pretty easy to get out of bed in the morning!

“It might sound weird coming from a people and culture guy, however, I really care about ‘the work’ and I believe that we have one of the most exciting and interesting agency offerings, that is producing world class creative due to our deep tech, data, media, PR and experience capabilities.”