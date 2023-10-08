CHEP Network Poaches Wunderman Thompson’s Robert Stone For People & Culture Role
CHEP Network has announced Robert Stone as the agency’s director, people and culture. In his new role, Stone will be leading the agency’s people and culture initiatives, in addition to joining the businesses executive leadership team.
Stone joins from Wunderman Thompson where he held the role of chief people officer across Australia and New Zealand. In addition to his time at Wunderman Thompson, Stone has held senior leadership positions at McCann in the UK, Asia and in Australia, and Adidas in Germany, where he oversaw the brand’s largest talent initiative in its history.
CHEP network chief executive officer, Lee Leggett, said, “I couldn’t be happier to have Rob joining the team. Not only is he a brilliant people and culture leader, but he cares deeply about our industry and the work, and that comes through in his approach. I’m looking forward to seeing the positive impact he has on our people and our business.”
Robert Stone, added, “I’m obviously very excited to be working with Lee again and the whole team at CHEP. Having the opportunity to work with not only Australia but the world’s greatest creative minds makes it pretty easy to get out of bed in the morning!
“It might sound weird coming from a people and culture guy, however, I really care about ‘the work’ and I believe that we have one of the most exciting and interesting agency offerings, that is producing world class creative due to our deep tech, data, media, PR and experience capabilities.”
Please login with linkedin to commentCHEP NETWORK
Latest News
Regional Australians Happier & More Positive Than City Dwellers: Boomtown
Regional Australia is feeling happier generally and more positive about life than city dwellers, despite the cost of living crisis, and are ready to spend on big-ticket items such as travel, presenting prime opportunities for brands to reach regional Australians. The new Mood Monitor research report, commissioned by Boomtown, tracks the similarities and differences between […]
It’s A Quick 10 Questions With Former GroupM Supremo John ‘Steady’ Steedman
Now happily retired, here Aussie adland legend John ‘Steady’ Steedman takes B&T’s fast 10 questions to ruminate on his biggest learnings during his lengthy career and how he sees the current lay of the land… 1) Steady how is your retirement and do you miss the craziness of the media/advertising world? Enjoying the next part […]
“We believe we’re unbeatable” – Seven Declares Early TV Rating Win
It may only be the beginning of October, but Seven has already claimed victory for the rating year with CEO James Warburton describing the network as “unbeatable”. The network claims a 42.3 per cent commercial share nationally in all people, 40.8 per cent in the capital cities and 45.2 per cent in regional Australia. It […]
Adam Ioakim Appointed Yotpo’s APAC General Manager
eCommerce retention marketing platform Yotpo has appointed Adam Ioakim as general manager for APAC. Adam has spent the past 15 years scaling global organisations in APAC and brings a wealth of experience leading marketing technology platforms, most recently at Klaviyo, a global technology company providing marketing automation solutions, where he held the role of vice […]
Hatched Appointed As Booktopia Agency Of Record
Indie agency Hatched has been appointed by Booktopia as its communications strategy partner following a competitive pitch. Lead image: Hatched team. It is the first time that Booktopia has appointed a media agency of record and Hatched will work with the retailer to develop a targeted strategy that connects Booktopia with pop culture while flying the […]
News Corp Launches Wellness Travel Content Pillar Escape With Body+Soul
News Corp Australia’s leading health media brand Body+Soul will this weekend launch a new multi-platform wellness travel content pillar Escape with Body+Soul.
Controversial Columnist Joe Aston Quits The AFR
Controversial columnist Joe Aston has announced his decision to depart The Australian Financial Review after an extraordinary 12 years in which he turned the masthead’s Rear Window into one of the nation’s most riveting daily column, and among its most compelling journalism. Editor-in-chief of The Australian Financial Review, Michael Stutchbury said, “Joe is leaving at […]
Colgate Is Combating Smile Shame In Australia By Altering Logo
This World Smile Day, Colgate is celebrating all smiles by adapting its iconic logo to represent the many different and beautiful smiles that surround us daily. The inaugural study, conducted by research company Pureprofile in August – September 2023, surveyed more than 4,000 individuals aged 16 to 55 years old across eight Asia-Pacific markets namely […]
Greenpeace Launches Campaign Attacking Woodside’s War On Whales, Via whiteGREY
Feeling full of beans ahead of the weekend? Bring things down a notch with this depressing (but important) campaign.
Prime100 Debuts “Slow Cooked” Pet Food Range Campaign, Via Guerrilla
Dogs are used to sell us anything from toilet paper to Taco Bell, but where they really excel is dog food commericals.
Matty J & Ash Wicks Set To Host Biggest Ever Australian Podcast Awards
The Australian Podcast Awards (APAs) powered by iHeart, has announced its all-star finalist lineup for 2023 ahead of its award ceremony taking place on Tuesday 21st November, at Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour. Reality TV and social media personalities, Matty J & Ash Wicks, are set to host this year’s award ceremony – the duo also […]
Opinion: Why The Yes23 Campaign Is A Lesson In Creative & Media Planning Failure
This columnist asks has adland failed the YES campaign? After all, it completely f@cked up the Clive Palmer campaign.
Thursday TV Ratings: The Block Helps Nine To A Narrow Win
Much of TV ad spend's aimed at FMCG consumers. So these numbers are ironic if you were doing the groceries last night.
Win Exclusive Prizes With Friday Trivia Time!
B&T's Friday trivia returns and this time with the lure of prizes! As yet undisclosed prizes, it needs to be stated.
Björk & Rosalía Team Up For Odd Campaign Against Industrial Fish Farming
B&T fully supports this work from Björk & Rosalía, all while bragging about nailing those dots above their names.
Dentsu Releases Its Annual Media Trends Report, The Pace Of Progress
Need something intelligent & insightful to say in the pub this afternoon? Plagiarise willingly from this erudite report.
B&T Awards The Work: Best Direct Response Campaign Rings Up The Shortlist
Once again, B&T showcasing the work from B&T Award nominees. It's like the awards just without a wine waiter.
Aussies To Spend More In Q4, But Spending Will Be Conscious
Despite the well-publicised economic headwinds, The Trade Desk has good news for brands and marketers: research shows nearly a third (32 per cent) of Aussies are set to spend more in the Q4 sales period. However, while consumers are ready to spend, they will be adopting a ‘conscious consumerism’ mindset, The Trade Desk said. This […]
News Corp Sold Its Shares In Betr Just Four Months After $70m Investment
It's been revealed News sold its Betr shares after four months. Not before Rupert had a win at Flemington in race seven.
Edwina McCann & Rose Herceg’s Take On Gen Z’s Damaging Desire For Designer Dupes
Admittedly, B&T did pen this fake fashion piece while wearing head-to-toe Versace we bought in Kuta.
Doritos Launches Super Limited-Edition Coriander Flavour
There's two types of people - those who indicate when merging & those who don't. Oh, & those who f@cking hate coriander.
WILDLINGS Produces Radio Ads In First Nations Languages To Support Yes Vote
Latest YES campaign proves you don't need John Farnham or anyone sporting a mullet for that matter.
Burnt Turkeys Star In Witty Work For KFC As It Touts Itself As The Thanksgiving Alternative
Does your Christmas turkey have the aroma of screeching tyres and texture of a Sherrin football? You'll empathise here.
The Matildas Helps Optus Recover $1 Billion in Brand Value
Study finds Matildas helped Optus recover a $1B in brand value. Locking Gladys Berejiklian in a cupboard also helped.
LSKD Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign With New Doco “We Rise”
If it comes marked "breast cancer awareness", it always has B&T's absolute undivided attention. Hence this.
Wavemaker Adelaide Celebrates B&T Awards Shortlisting With Rundle Mall Billboard
Here's some fun stuff from Wavemaker's Adelaide team. Plus, mandatory ticket plug for upcoming B&T Awards.
B&T Alumni Staffer Teresa Russell Launches First Novel
Proof B&T staff can turn their hand to many things, comes this news. Alas, unloading a dishwasher still not one of them.
Atomic 212° & Chello Launch New Work For My Muscle Chef
The B&T fridge has had a My Muscle Chef in there for three years. Read into that what you will about our fitness goals.
Aussies Predicted To Fork Out $490M On Halloween
Whether you love or loathe Halloween, it has to said it's a very rare moment of neighbourly collaboration.
How Data Is Transforming Australia’s OOH Advertising Industry
This expert piece looks at data's impact on outdoor. B&T doubts it's as big an impact as being stuck in a traffic jam.
Out Of Home Industry Reports Record Growth In Q3
The Out of Home (OOH) industry has today announced an increase of 14.6 per cent net media revenue for Q3 2023, reporting $283.3 million, up from $247.2 million for the same quarter in 2022. Digital OOH (DOOH) revenue accounts for 68.5 per cent of total net media revenue year-to-date, an increase over the recorded 57.9 […]
Huge Announces ‘10 Huge Moves for 2024’ in New Annual Issue
Huge today announces the publication of Huge Moves Volume 2, defining the most important moves in business for C-Suite readers, before they become the new normal. In its annual print issue, Huge reveals the ‘10 Huge Moves for 2024,’ a collection of original long-form magazine articles featuring exclusive, hi-profile interviews, original photography, and custom data analysis […]
Decision Close For Who Gives A Crap’s Media Account
No matter the outcome of who wins Who Gives A Crap's media account, B&T's certain the shit will hit the fan.
Coding Fingers Ready – It’s Best Of The Best Developers, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
Sure, we may not have a clue what they actually do, but that's not stopping B&T celebrating adland's best developers.
Gravity Media & Supercars Media To Cover The Repco Bathurst 1000
There are three things that will glue B&T to the couch every time - the Bathurst race, severe hangovers & actual glue.
Wednesday TV Ratings: The Amazing Race Australia Is BACK
Was it Mike Sneesby or James Warburton moonwalking down the corridor this morning? Find out with these TV numbers.