CHEP Joins With School Strike 4 Climate To Get Kids To Bunk Off School To Save The Planet

School Strike 4 Climate (SS4C), the largest youth-led climate organisation in Australia, is holding a nationwide protest this Friday, 17 November.

To encourage as many school-aged kids as possible to skip classes on the day and make their voices heard, SS4C has created The Climate Doctor’s Certificate via creative agency CHEP.

It’s a sick note signed by a different kind of doctor: prominent climate PHDs including Doctor David Karoly, Councillor on the Climate Council of Australia and Professor Emeritus at the University of Melbourne, and Doctor Nick Abel, Honorary Associate Professor at ANU College of Science.

They’re climate doctors who understand the importance of protesting for the planet. And who don’t believe students should be punished for attending as they have been in previous years.

School Strike 4 Climate spokesperson, Joey Thompson (16), said, “As we hurtle towards a summer of dangerous heat waves, the federal Labor government is failing young people by approving new coal and gas projects. They are just pouring more fuel on the fire.”

“We need to take action to make sure our voices are heard and continue to fight for a fossil fuel free future, instead of empty promises and continued degradation of our planet’s health. Download your own Climate Doctor’s certificate, head down to the rally and make your voice count.”

Dr. Karoly added, “This fight is the most important one that we’ll fight in this lifetime or next. We’ve left a mess for the younger generations, and we all need to do our part to support them in ensuring there’s hope in the future that lies ahead of them. That’s why I’ve put my name down as a signatory of the Climate Doctor’s certificate, and why I’ll be side-by-side with these incredible students on the 17th of November.”