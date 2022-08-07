CHEP Brisbane Launches Bridal Range For Michael Hill Jeweller

Michael Hill Jeweller has launched a new campaign promoting its bridal range by celebrating the love story at the heart of the brand.

Developed in partnership with CHEP Brisbane, the campaign leads with a film that explores the story of Sir Michael and Lady Christine Hill, from their first meeting in 1964 through to their wedding, and the opening of the very first Michael Hill store in 1979.

Sir Michael and Lady Christine’s story brings to life the brand’s history of creativity and craftsmanship, highlighting the partnership and creative force at the heart of the Michael Hill brand that turned it into a household name and helped countless people celebrate their love along the way.

In addition to the hero heritage films, the campaign is supported by a range of fashion-led comms, including OOH, social and print ads featuring Michael Hill’s timeless range of bridal jewellery.

Michael Hill chief marketing officer, Jo Feeney, said, “We’re on a journey of reappraisal, and central to that is reminding people of our heritage as a fine Jeweller. Telling the story of Sir Michael and Lady Christine Hill’s love and creative partnership and how they brought their ambition to life is the foundation of the brand. We are showcasing the care, craft, and passion behind the jewellery we sell. That passion and expertise continues within our business today, both our design team and our Australian manufacturing team continue to evolve and elevate the jewellery we create.”

CHEP creative lead, Christy Peacock, said, “Michael Hill is a brand born from creativity and romance, both of which are still very much alive and well within the business today. Telling the true love story of Lady Christine and Sir Michael Hill isn’t just a retrospective exercise, it’s done through the lens of contemporary nostalgia and enduring style that aims to reposition the brand with today’s audience.”

CHEP managing partner, Christine Gannon said, “The quality of the work is a testament to the passion and commitment of the whole team to create something iconic for the Michael Hill brand. We couldn’t be more proud of the outcome.”

The film was shot in New Zealand, in authentic locations relevant to the Hill’s true story and features INXS’ iconic love song Never Tear Us Apart.

The campaign – including a short film, TVC, BVOD, OOH, print and social – launches in Australia, New Zealand and Canada from today.