CHEP Brisbane Launches Bridal Range For Michael Hill Jeweller

CHEP Brisbane Launches Bridal Range For Michael Hill Jeweller
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Michael Hill Jeweller has launched a new campaign promoting its bridal range by celebrating the love story at the heart of the brand.

Developed in partnership with CHEP Brisbane, the campaign leads with a film that explores the story of Sir Michael and Lady Christine Hill, from their first meeting in 1964 through to their wedding, and the opening of the very first Michael Hill store in 1979.

Sir Michael and Lady Christine’s story brings to life the brand’s history of creativity and craftsmanship, highlighting the partnership and creative force at the heart of the Michael Hill brand that turned it into a household name and helped countless people celebrate their love along the way.

In addition to the hero heritage films, the campaign is supported by a range of fashion-led comms, including OOH, social and print ads featuring Michael Hill’s timeless range of bridal jewellery.

Michael Hill chief marketing officer, Jo Feeney, said, “We’re on a journey of reappraisal, and central to that is reminding people of our heritage as a fine Jeweller. Telling the story of Sir Michael and Lady Christine Hill’s love and creative partnership and how they brought their ambition to life is the foundation of the brand. We are showcasing the care, craft, and passion behind the jewellery we sell. That passion and expertise continues within our business today, both our design team and our Australian manufacturing team continue to evolve and elevate the jewellery we create.”

CHEP creative lead, Christy Peacock, said, “Michael Hill is a brand born from creativity and romance, both of which are still very much alive and well within the business today. Telling the true love story of Lady Christine and Sir Michael Hill isn’t just a retrospective exercise, it’s done through the lens of contemporary nostalgia and enduring style that aims to reposition the brand with today’s audience.”

CHEP managing partner, Christine Gannon said, “The quality of the work is a testament to the passion and commitment of the whole team to create something iconic for the Michael Hill brand. We couldn’t be more proud of the outcome.”

The film was shot in New Zealand, in authentic locations relevant to the Hill’s true story and features INXS’ iconic love song Never Tear Us Apart.

The campaign – including a short film, TVC, BVOD, OOH, print and social – launches in Australia, New Zealand and Canada from today.

Please login with linkedin to comment

CHEP Brisbane Michael Hill Jeweller

Latest News

TBWA\Melbourne, Thinkerbell & More Announced As Finalists For The Rigg Design Prize 2022
  • Media

TBWA\Melbourne, Thinkerbell & More Announced As Finalists For The Rigg Design Prize 2022

The first major exhibition of advertising and communication design in the NGV’s history, The Rigg Design Prize 2022 highlights the creativity underpinning the work of eight leading Australian-based agencies. For the exhibition, each agency will develop a suite of campaign assets – including billboards, street posters and moving image – to celebrate how creativity can […]

Queen Charles Launches In Sydney, Aiming To Shake Up The Consultancy Market
  • Marketing

Queen Charles Launches In Sydney, Aiming To Shake Up The Consultancy Market

After 11 months of quietly building up their new business Queen Charles, Alex Carr (pictured, left) and Jon Kelly (pictured, right) have finally found enough time to launch their brand and experience consultancy to the wider market. Based in Sydney, Queen Charles aims to help businesses of all shapes and sizes consistently stand out and […]

Michael Bass Named New Chief Trading Officer For Dentsu APAC
  • Media

Michael Bass Named New Chief Trading Officer For Dentsu APAC

Dentsu International has announced the appointment of Michael Bass (pictured) as chief trading officer, media, Dentsu Asia Pacific. With over 20 years’ experience, Bass’ career has included a range of senior investment and trading roles across the media sector. Bass spent seven years at IPG Mediabrands as trading director of Initiative and subsequently moved on […]

Icon Agency Rockets Into PRovoke APAC Fast Movers Rankings Top Five
  • Marketing

Icon Agency Rockets Into PRovoke APAC Fast Movers Rankings Top Five

Integrated communications firm Icon Agency has been ranked the fourth fastest growing agency in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, according to the 2022 PRovoke PR Agency ‘Fast Movers’ rankings. Icon’s fee income for calendar 2021 grew 84.3 per cent, making it the fastest-growing and largest independent agency in Australia. The Melbourne-based indy was ranked […]

Tiger Brokers Offers Mullet Wigs And Free Tickets In Support Of Melbourne Storm
  • Campaigns

Tiger Brokers Offers Mullet Wigs And Free Tickets In Support Of Melbourne Storm

Tiger Brokers, an online broker for millennials and Gen Z, is offering fans the chance to win sideline seats to Melbourne Storm’s Round 21 clash against the Titans at AAMI Park (Friday 5 August 2022). The campaign has reached its peak, and now every Australian can also have the chance to win a Melbourne Storm […]