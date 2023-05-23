CHEP Appoints Nick Jia As Executive Director, Marketing Technology

CHEP has announced the appointment of Nick Jia as executive director, marketing technology.

Considered one of Australia’s leading MarTech experts, Jia’s new role will see him supporting the growth of the marketing technology function at CHEP, supporting the increasing demand for sophisticated personalisation, cross-channel marketing and customer data management solutions.

Jia joins from Anchora, as chief growth officer where he successfully built and launched their MarTech capability. Prior to Anchora, Jia spent time in software vendor roles at Adobe and Experian, in addition to technical consulting roles in a range of agencies across the country.

Nick Jia & Mark Gretton

Over the course of his career, Jia has partnered with leading brands including Bupa, IAG, Kayo, Singapore Airlines, Tabcorp, Velocity and more to accelerate their commercial performance through the application of new technology solutions.

CHEP Network chief technology Officer, Mark Gretton, said,  “Since we launched our MarTech practice seven years ago, we have seen companies adopt a whole raft of solutions. However the next wave of AI-infused, cloud based tech is even more exciting.  As Gartner’s CMO Spend Survey reports, CMO’s are now spending roughly 25 per cent of their budget on MarTech.

“With the space continuing to grow and evolve, and our clients’ needs changing day-by-day, I’m thrilled to have a brilliant commercial, technical and strategic mind in Nick joining our team. He comes into a business with a well-established and mature MarTech function that I think he will only help turbo-charge with his deep data-driven marketing expertise.”

Nick Jia, added, “I’ve worked in a number of different shaped businesses over the last 15 years and really enjoyed my time in all of them. However there isn’t another services business in Australia that has managed to fuse together the full spectrum of creative, media and technology services at scale with the same coherence as the CHEP team.

“The benefit of this really shows in CHEP’s work in helping the biggest businesses in the region transform and innovate their entire end-to-end digital customer experiences. The highly collaborative, ego-free and positive culture has been something I continued to hear great things about. It feels like the business is about to embark on a whole new wave of growth and momentum, and I’m super excited to be a part of it.”

