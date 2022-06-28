Chemists’ Own Launches First Above-The-Line Campaign

Australian over-the-counter pharmacy brand Chemists’ Own launches its first above-the-line consumer media campaign since its inception.

The campaign, ‘Trust the brand chemists call their own – Chemists’ Own’, has kicked off with the brand’s first ever TVCs airing on free-to-air channels 9 and 10, and subscription and catch up TV— accompanied by print, digital, outdoor, and digital radio advertising.

The new campaign celebrates nearly three decades of Chemists’ Own providing people all around Australia with products that provide effective relief and quality ingredients at great value.

Running until November 2022, the campaign will spotlight four of Chemists’ Own’s most popular and comprehensive product ranges: cough, colds & flu, pain relief, allergy and digestive health.

Launched in 1995 and developed exclusively for pharmacy, Chemists’ Own has grown to become one of Australia’s leading and most loved generic medicine brands.

To date, the expanding Chemists’ Own product range offers Australians over 150 SKUs covering pain relief, cough, cold and flu, anti-fungal, digestive health, allergy, and sun care, as well as a wide range of children’s products to name just a few.

Chemists’ Own products are available in thousands of community pharmacies across Australia, including regional areas. The brand is committed to supporting pharmacies and the important work they do in their communities, and regularly give back via the annual ‘Help Us Help Our Local Community’ initiative and more recently through their partnership with Mental Health Foundation Australia.

Chemists’ Own general manager, Daniela Priekopa said: “We’re incredibly proud to launch the first ever above-the-line consumer advertising campaign for a generic medicine brand which gives Australian families greater choice for their healthcare product needs and provide effective relief at affordable prices that they can trust. We want Australians to feel assured that no matter where they are — in the city, suburbs or out in the country — that they can visit a local pharmacy and find a Chemists’ Own product to suit their healthcare needs.”