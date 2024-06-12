Chello Celebrates 10 Years Of Independent Advertising Innovation & Growth Across APAC With ‘The Brand Hunch’ Podcast

Independent brand and creative agency Chello is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the launch of a new podcast, ‘The Brand Hunch,’ which delves deep into the secrets of successful brands.

Founded and operated by Lindsay Rogers and Tristan Velasco, Chello has defied industry odds to emerge as a powerhouse in the APAC markets. The agency’s decade-long journey underscores its commitment to creativity, resilience, and strategic growth.

Founded in 2014 at former Sydney institution Frankie’s Pizza, Chello began when Rogers, fresh from leaving her video production job, teamed up with creative talent Velasco. Over Pizza, they envisioned an agency that would be a joy to work in and with, focused on doing meaningful work. Velasco quit his job the next day, and Chello was born.

Starting with video content, Chello quickly expanded into animation, design, and, eventually, brand strategy. Their acquisition of Digilante in 2019 further strengthened their capabilities. Today, Chello continues to thrive, driven by their ethos which inspired their name, meaning “Let’s go!” in Hindi.

“Chello never set out with a business plan or even considered we’d be here ten years later,” says Lindsay Rogers, managing director and co-founder of Chello. “We just kept following our nose, investing in great people, and stopped to do some rigorous planning about the difference we want to make in this market. Being a female-founder in a male-dominated industry is the rocket fuel I need to keep pushing forward. If you can see it, you can be it”.

Over the past ten years, this mantra has driven the agency to work with ambitious scale-ups and global brands localising in the ANZ region. From launching Chery Motors into Australia to rebranding My Muscle Chef, Chello has consistently delivered top-tier results for its clients.

“It’s incredible how 10 years can feel so long and yet so short at the same time. We’re proud of our achievements and excited about what the future holds,” said executive creative director and co-founder of Chello Tristan Velasco.

As Chello marks this milestone, the agency is also unveiling a fresh rebrand, complete with a new logo, updated website, and revamped office space. This rebrand is a visual representation of Chello’s evolution and its readiness to tackle the next decade with renewed energy and vision.

Adding to the excitement, Chello is launching ‘The Brand Hunch’ podcast, hosted by Lindsay Rogers. This series will feature in-depth conversations with top marketers, starting with Robin Marchant, Senior Marketing Director at Klaviyo, and former Shopify Marketing Director, APAC. The podcast aims to explore the insights and strategies behind successful brands.

“Chello is more than a partner, they have always operated as a true extension of the team. What I’ve always greatly admired is their ability to help us challenge the status quo, think differently, and ask ourselves the hard questions. They waste no time in getting to the heart of what you’re really trying to do or solve for, and in such a collaborative and experienced manner. They humanise every interaction by never being precious or tied to an idea and for us that’s resulted in a relationship built on trust that comes from honesty, openness and regular clear communication,” said Klayvio’s Marchant.

Chello’s success is built on a foundation of strong relationships and a dedication to excellence. Over the past decade, the agency has:

Established the build-to-rent category in Australia with Mirvac’s LIV.

Continued to champion Shopify as their creative agency in ANZ.

Launched Chery Motor in the Australian market.

Rebranded and relaunched My Muscle Chef, achieving record results.

In addition to these achievements, Chello has fostered a supportive workplace culture, offering annual retreats, paid internships, learning and development leave, and paid parental leave. “Our culture attracts and retains the very best people, who genuinely care about the outcomes for the brands we serve, and the positive impact those brands can and should have, day in day out, on our world” said Chello general manager, Philippa Jameson.

With 27 employees, a revamped office in Sydney, and countless successful projects, Chello is more than ready to embark on its next chapter.

“We’ve never been stronger,” said Rogers. “Our team is growing and we have some incredibly exciting projects ahead. The rebrand aims to inspire both our team and future clients, reflecting our commitment to creativity and excellence. We’re dedicated to building brands that matter, working with great people, and telling compelling stories. The next decade promises even more growth, creativity, and opportunities to make an impact”.

The Brand Hunch podcast will be available to listen on Spotify from mid June.