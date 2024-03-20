Channel Factory Recruits Kartik Mehta From Silverpush To Head Asian Growth Team

Channel Factory has appointed Kartik Mehta (lead image) as head of Asia – growth markets.

Bringing with him over a decade of experience in tech sales, Mehta will solidify Channel Factory’s position in emerging markets while aiding its sustained global growth by enhancing and localising its global strategy.

Since 2013, Mehta has gained invaluable experience in technology sales, with his most notable achievements centring around market expansion. This includes launching and building out emerging markets in Asia/Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa for the likes of Vserv and YouAppi, as well as expanding Silverpush into North America and the UK.

Within his most recent role as chief revenue officer/chief operating officer at Silverpush, Mehta played a pivotal role in establishing and growing the global business from its inception in 2017. Under his leadership, the company expanded its footprint to 15+ geographies, achieved double-digit million-dollar earnings, introduced new revenue streams through programmatic partnerships with the likes of IrisTV and Pubmatic, and garnered multiple industry awards.

Prior to this extensive experience in technology sales, Mehta spent over a decade in global advertising agencies such as JWT, Ogilvy and Cheil. He is also a sought-after speaker, having appeared at the likes of iMedia and MMA, so this role is the perfect culmination of over 20 years of strategic experience relevant to Channel Factory.

“Advertising is one of only a handful of industries that is seeing continued and sustained growth in emerging markets despite macroeconomic pressures. As such, it’s important that you seize the opportunities with many companies vying for dominance. Having Kartik join our Global Management Team, with his impressive experience in expanding businesses into emerging markets, will enable Channel Factory to identify and grab as many opportunities as possible across India and Southeast Asia. I look forward to having Kartik elevate our global strategy in order to drive the greatest growth possible,” said Robin Zieme, chief growth officer, commented.

“Channel Factory has undergone some really impressive growth over the past few years, but there are still so many opportunities ahead to expand upon this. It’s the opportunity to implement new strategies across emerging markets in order to drive growth that pushed me to join Channel Factory. I’m looking forward to taking this exciting challenge head on and seeing, in real-time, the impact our team can deliver in these markets,” said Mehta.