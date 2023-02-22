CFD Trading App Pepperstone Returns With New Campaign, Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ

Contracts for Difference (CFD) trading app Pepperstone is back with a new campaign “Opportunities” with Saatchi & Saatchi NZ on creative duty.

The campaign comprises two humorous spots are designed to cut through in the trading category and show off Pepperstone’s deep knowledge of its clients.

The campaign also builds on the success of its global brand campaign “See The Possibilities,” also created by Saatchi & Saatchi after it won the global strategic and creative agency account.

“Talking to traders as an audience is akin to doing a B2B campaign, so once again the scripts were very much informed by the jargon and language that traders speak in,” Steve Cochran, CCO, Saatchi & Saatchi.

“In fact, the Baby Scan spot was inspired by a true story told to us by a trader, stories don’t get much more relatable than that.”

The two 30 second spots, with 15 second cut downs, have been translated into multiple languages for global use. Both were produced by Eight and directed by Florence Noble, following on from their work last year.

“We were excited to work with Saatchi & Saatchi NZ on the new iteration of our brand ads,” added Tony Gruebner, Pepperstone’s CMO.

With sophisticated humour, the campaign illustrates that at Pepperstone we understand the full array of emotions that our clients go through when trading, yet what ultimately binds them is the thrill of the challenge as they assess their risk positions. The campaign’s refreshing approach is resonating across our global audience and the initial results have been impressive.”

Credits:

Client: Pepperstone

Chief Marketing Officer: Tony Gruebner

Head of Marketing: Jodi Cutler

Senior Marketing Manager: Zoher Janif

Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi NZ

Chief Executive Officer: Mark Cochrane

Chief Creative Officer: Steve Cochran

Executive Creative Director: Jordan Sky

Executive Producer: Jane Mill

Group Business Director: Aaron Hodgson

Business Director: Chase Sullivan

Production Company: Eight

Director: Florence Noble

Executive Producer: Claire Kelly

Music: Mike Newport

Sound: Franklin Road