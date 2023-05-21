Celebrities Reveal Their Hidden Talents In Seven’s Dancing With The Stars Ad

Most people dream of having just one talent, but for the multi-talented stars of this year’s Dancing With The Stars, one isn’t enough.

To celebrate the stars, The Seven Network has launched a major new ad campaign for the 2023 season of Dancing With The Stars, coming soon to Channel 7 and 7plus.

The campaign uncovers the secret rehearsals of celebrity contestants, as they covertly prepare for the show away from the public eye until they are officially revealed in the line-up of Dancing With The Stars.

Premiered during last night’s Farmer Wants A Wife’s finale, the ad takes viewers on a transformational journey, as celebrities break free from their everyday routines to embrace a world of dancing glitz and glamour.

Seven Network’s creative director, Graham Donald, said: “We aimed to accomplish something in this campaign that we’ve never done before – capturing the intriguing secret ways celebrities have been rehearsing, hidden from friends, family and the public eye.

“To highlight the bright, glamourous world of dancing, we chose a stark contrast as our starting point – imagining a moody, Gotham-esque cityscape and placing our stars within its shadowy alleyways, before they transform into dancers extraordinarie under the glittering spotlight.”

Seven West media chief marketing and audience officer, Melissa Hopkins, said: “At Seven, we pride ourselves on creating some of the best content in the country and we firmly believe that our advertising should mirror that excellence.

“This ad campaign is just the start of amazing new work you’ll see from Seven Creative. Keep an eye out for upcoming special collaborations with renowned agencies, promising to deliver even more exceptional content.”