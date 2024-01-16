Cat Bowe Pops Back Up With New Senior Marketing Role At Salesforce

Headshots at Yahoo! advertising week VIP speakers lounge 2023. Picture: Adam Yip
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Cat Bowe, formerly Meta’s APAC client council and industry relations lead, has reemerged at Salesforce, where she will serve as senior director, marketing, APAC.

Posting on LinkedIn, Bowe said that she was “thrilled” to be working for “visionary” firm Salesforce.

“I’ll be leading the team dedicated to tailoring our global marketing strategies to meet the unique cultural nuances of the APAC region, with a strong focus on creating compelling campaign and event content,” she added.

Bowe left Meta at the end of last year after spending six years with the Facebook parent company.

A well-known and equally well-liked character within the industry, Bowe recently interviewed a hologram version of William Shatner at Advertising Week APAC.

She is also a Women Leading Tech Awards winner.




Meta Salesforce

