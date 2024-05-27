Cartology’s Vicinity Centre Retail OOH Network Set For 1,000 Screens By July

Cartology’s retail out of home reset with Vicinity Centre has gathered pace with over 1,000 digital screens on track to be live by July 2024.

Australia’s largest shopping centre Chadstone, which receives over 20 million annual visits, is amongst the first to have been transformed by Cartology. We have now marked the completion of the first tranche of screens in Chadstone and upon completion will see almost 100 new small format screens installed alongside the existing large format network.

Screen installations are also underway at a further 53 centres with more than 242 small format screens now live. These complement the existing 134 Vicinity large format screens now live through Cartology, as the rollout of Australia’s largest retail out of home network continues.

Cartology’s Mike Tyquin said: “We’re pleased to be underway with a significant rollout that’s flexed our procurement and installation management muscles, while doubling down on our retail out of home proposition and insights offering.

“We’re going big in coverage as we build momentum around a market leading retail out of home network that offers renewed potential for brands to reach customer audiences at scale and whilst tapping into Cartology’s unique customer insights.”

This follows Cartology’s partnership announcement with Vicinity Centres which saw its total retail out of home screen network grow to more than 3,300 digital screens in addition to Cartology’s in store screen network of more than 1,900 screens across Woolworths Supermarkets, Woolworths Metro and BIG W stores.