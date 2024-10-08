Cartology’s 2024 Campaign Of The Year Awards Finalists Revealed

Cartology’s 2024 Campaign of the Year Awards is back this November, celebrating the most effective use of retail media across Woolworths Supermarkets and BIG W.
The awards will be celebrated on 19 November at Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art.
After launching as an independent awards program last year, the 2024 awards will see the BIG W Campaign of the Year Award recognised alongside the Woolworths Supermarkets Campaign of the Year Award and four category winners across Best Digital Strategy, Best New Product Development Campaign, Best Omnichannel Campaign under $250k and Best Omnichannel campaign over $250k.
“The quality of nominations we received this year was truly exceptional, showcasing the remarkable depth of creativity, innovation, customer-centricity, and of utmost importance – effectiveness. We were pleased by the clever use of customer insights to address brand and commercial challenges head-on through strategic solutions and the outstanding results achieved both in terms of business outcomes and customer experience, in-store and online,” said Tony Prentice, 2024 Campaign of the Year Judge and Cartology director of client partnerships and sales.
“Each year, we’re seeing growth in the calibre of work submitted for the awards program. The depth and sophistication of insights addressing real brand challenges continue to impress, showcasing innovation that propels retail media effectiveness. To all the nominees and our valued partners across Woolworths Supermarkets and BIG W, thank you for your ongoing partnership and for raising the bar yet again”.
“Our 2024 finalists have delivered significant results from attracting new brands and repeat customers, growing their category to delivering overall sales uplift. These brands have further proved the effectiveness of retail media in delivering brand growth,” he added.
The finalists are:
Best Digital Strategy
Beiersdorf
Nestlé Purina Petcare
Primo Back to School
Best New Product Development Campaign
Lactalis for Paul’s High Protein
Nutra Organics
Snack Brands Australia for Thins Onion Rings
Unilever for Lynx Fine Fragrances
Best Omnichannel Campaign under $250k
Kenvue Listerine for Kissterine: Valentine’s Day
Mutti June Pasta Sauces
Reckitt for Vanish x Upparel
Unilever for Omo / Rexona Netsetgo partnership
Best Omnichannel Campaign over $250k
Arnott’s Group for Shapes XBOX
Asahi Lifestyle Beverages for Pepsi Titan
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Patties Food Group for Four n Twenty
BIG W Campaign of the Year
Hanesbrand for Bonds
Lego
McoBeauty
Microsoft for Xbox
The 2023 Campaign of the Year Awards winners were Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Vittoria Food & Beverage, Peters Ice Cream, and Nestlé Purina Petcare.