Cartology’s 2024 Campaign Of The Year Awards Finalists Revealed

Cartology’s 2024 Campaign of the Year Awards is back this November, celebrating the most effective use of retail media across Woolworths Supermarkets and BIG W.

The awards will be celebrated on 19 November at Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art.

After launching as an independent awards program last year, the 2024 awards will see the BIG W Campaign of the Year Award recognised alongside the Woolworths Supermarkets Campaign of the Year Award and four category winners across Best Digital Strategy, Best New Product Development Campaign, Best Omnichannel Campaign under $250k and Best Omnichannel campaign over $250k.

“The quality of nominations we received this year was truly exceptional, showcasing the remarkable depth of creativity, innovation, customer-centricity, and of utmost importance – effectiveness. We were pleased by the clever use of customer insights to address brand and commercial challenges head-on through strategic solutions and the outstanding results achieved both in terms of business outcomes and customer experience, in-store and online,” said Tony Prentice, 2024 Campaign of the Year Judge and Cartology director of client partnerships and sales.

“Each year, we’re seeing growth in the calibre of work submitted for the awards program. The depth and sophistication of insights addressing real brand challenges continue to impress, showcasing innovation that propels retail media effectiveness. To all the nominees and our valued partners across Woolworths Supermarkets and BIG W, thank you for your ongoing partnership and for raising the bar yet again”.

“Our 2024 finalists have delivered significant results from attracting new brands and repeat customers, growing their category to delivering overall sales uplift. These brands have further proved the effectiveness of retail media in delivering brand growth,” he added.

The finalists are:

Best Digital Strategy

Beiersdorf

Nestlé Purina Petcare

Primo Back to School

Best New Product Development Campaign

Lactalis for Paul’s High Protein

Nutra Organics

Snack Brands Australia for Thins Onion Rings

Unilever for Lynx Fine Fragrances

Best Omnichannel Campaign under $250k

Kenvue Listerine for Kissterine: Valentine’s Day

Mutti June Pasta Sauces

Reckitt for Vanish x Upparel

Unilever for Omo / Rexona Netsetgo partnership

Best Omnichannel Campaign over $250k

Arnott’s Group for Shapes XBOX

Asahi Lifestyle Beverages for Pepsi Titan

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Patties Food Group for Four n Twenty

BIG W Campaign of the Year

Hanesbrand for Bonds

Lego

McoBeauty

Microsoft for Xbox

The 2023 Campaign of the Year Awards winners were Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Vittoria Food & Beverage, Peters Ice Cream, and Nestlé Purina Petcare.