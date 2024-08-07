Cartology Renews Mirvac Retail OOH Partnership, Adds Sydney’s Broadway Centre

Cartology renewed its long-term Retail out-of-home (OOH) partnership with Mirvac, including the significant addition of the outstanding Broadway Centre for the first time.

The agreement will see Cartology own, manage and operate over 230 small and large format retail OOH screens within nine Mirvac centres across Australia’s eastern seaboard including Birkenhead Point, Broadway Sydney, Greenwood Plaza, Moonee Ponds, Orion Springfield and more.

Broadway Centre is located on the fringe of the Sydney CBD and hosts over 11 million annual customer visits. It is home to over 140 local and international brands and is ranked #2 in Australia for annual turnover per square metre*, reaching customers from fashion and home goods to electronics, dining and grocery.

Tom Windeyer, general manager of commercial development and new business at Cartology, expressed his enthusiasm for the expanded partnership with Mirvac commenting “We’re delighted to deepen our collaboration with the Mirvac team. This partnership broadens our Retail Out of Home scale, enabling both FMCG and non-FMCG brands to forge meaningful connections with their target audiences at the right moments during their shopping journeys. Fueled by our robust customer insights, we can connect brands to the right customers and deliver more relevant and impactful experiences in-centre.”

Mirvac’s general manager – retail, Alison Flemming said Mirvac’s partnership with Cartology has been a fantastic collaboration to date. “Our aim is to create engaging and relevant experiences for our customers across our retail centres and we are confident this partnership with Cartology and the Woolworths Group, will help us achieve that goal” Ms Flemming said.