Cartology Names Ebonie Newman As Group Lead – Channel Planning & Solutions

Cartology has announced the appointment of Ebonie Newman (lead image) as group lead – channel planning and solutions.

Newman joins Cartology in the product and platform team lead by Steve Geelan, to create a new function that will bridge the gap between sales, product, client strategy and insights to deliver clients the right media mix and solutions that meet client objectives across the company’s unique selection of omnichannel products.

Newman joins Cartology with over 15 years media experience across Australia and the United States, most recently as global chief commercial officer at Storyful where she played a pivotal role in the relaunch of the organisation from social video company to a data-led, news and intelligence agency.

Steve Geelan, head of product and platform at Cartology said of the appointment: “Ebonie boasts experience in developing client-led solutions, in data-led environments. With the breadth of opportunities online, in-store and in-centre, Ebonie will play a key role in our product and platform growth strategy.”

Newman’s appointment coincides with the announcement of the newly developed national agency leadership team. This team bridges talent and experience from its agency sales team and the Shopper sales team to drive collaboration and customer-led results for agency partners.

With Shopper, the agency sales team goes from strength to strength with the agency sales team seeing six internal promotions across senior agency roles. In newly appointed head of agency sales roles are: Ashleah Harding (VIC), Carla Vella (QLD), Shannon Moriarty (NSW) and Sophie Hodgson (NSW) while the extended agency sales team’s Group Sales Managers will be made up of Carolyn Esler, Daniel Hrvatin, Kristie Barnfather, Sam Cameron, Samantha Barron, Steph Davis and Tom Zavecz.

The appointments of Newmna and the national agency sales team comes at a pivotal time for Cartology as the business leads in retail media – the fastest growing media sector, adding expertise and capabilities for clients.