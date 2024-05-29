Carsales & Sydney Swans Launch First Collaborative Ad Campaign
Carsales has launched its first collaborative advertising campaign in partnership with the AFL powerhouse, Sydney Swans. The new ad campaign was launched in time for the Swans’ win against the Western Bulldogs last week.
It follows on from a successful ad campaign with Melbourne Storm.
The new ‘More’ ad campaign engages buyers and is centred around the theme of more choice, promoting Carsales’ vast offering of over 200,000 new, used and demo cars. The ‘More’ ad stars one of Sydney Swans’ top players, Isaac Heeney, who is an AFL crowd favourite. The ad showcases Isaac kicking in an endless number of goals, highlighting the message of the more, the better and reflecting the extensive range of vehicles available on Carsales.
Produced in collaboration with creative and production agency Two Tractors, the ad runs across paid digital and social channels targeting AFL and Swans fans, as well as featuring on Carsales’ and Sydney Swans’ websites.
“At Carsales, we’re strong supporters of sports in every form. Our partnerships underscore our commitment to teamwork and excellence,” said Rafael Constantinou, Carsales EGM – marketing, content and customer. “It’s been great fun and a privilege collaborating with the Swans team on this engaging ad, which highlights our partnership and positions Carsales as Australia’s leading online marketplace for cars.”
“The Swans have a rich history of success and we’re proud to be standing alongside the incredible team of players and leaders who share our core values of passion, integrity, and teamwork. This ad campaign not only showcases these shared values but also brings a playful element with Isaac Heeney’s dynamic performance,” said Constantinou.
“This has been another fantastic collaboration with Carsales, and I want to extend my gratitude to our dedicated Two Tractors team. Our creative, production, and post-production teams thrive on projects like this, and it was great to see everyone enthusiastically diving in to make it happen. We’re thrilled with the final result and proud to have such a strong partnership with Carsales,” said Rick Hargreaves, co-founder of Two Tractors.
