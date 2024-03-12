Canva Puts AI Front & Centre In New In House Brand Campaign

Canva is betting big on AI and the enterprise as highlighted in the company’s latest brand campaign, What Will You Design Today? (now in its fifth season).

Developed in-house by Canva, the company’s AI offering, Magic Studio takes centre stage. As brands navigate how to best market AI products, given concerns over job loss, Canva has uncovered real-world AI use cases in the workplace and shows how AI can enhance professionals’ lives by streamlining day-to-day tasks.

As brands seek to get audiences comfortable with AI products, Canva’s human-centred approach offers valuable learning and inspiration.

What Will You Design Today? is now live and will run until the end of May. The campaign is supported by streaming TV, social media, digital, OOH, and more. You can view spots from the campaign here and here.

Credits

Creative: Canva

Production: Canva

Direction: Canva

Motion Captivate DOOH: Buck

Music House: Otis