Canva Announces New Flagship Sydney Campus To Open In 2026

Canva has announced the expansion of its physical spaces to continue creating a hybrid environment where everyone is empowered to do the best work of their lives. Set to open in 2026, Canva has shared a sneak peek of what will eventually become their flagship campus, right in the heart of Sydney and just minutes from where the company first started ten years ago.

The space will support Canva’s continued growth as they double down on fuelling visual communication in teams and workplaces around the world.

A render of the new flagship Sydney Campus.

Designing a space with Canva values in mind

One of the key values at Canva is to be a force for good which includes they design and use their spaces around the world. Over the last decade, Canva has intentionally created spaces where the team and community can connect while also bringing this value to life.

While embracing a hybrid way of working, Canva regularly hears from our team about how much they value the connection and collaboration that’s made possible with physical spaces. Despite not having any strict requirements around working from a physical Canva space, Canva is proud to see the majority of the team choosing to work from their campuses and hubs. Today in Sydney, more than half of the team uses the campus at least once a week, with a quarter coming in at least twice a week.

A big part of being a force for good is taking responsibility to sustainability seriously. Canva is taking a “do more with less” philosophy to the overall design of this new campus by aiming to reuse the existing building as much as possible, and only rebuild where necessary to meet current standards or optimize sustainability. Canva is disconnecting gas, powering all energy usage with renewable electricity, and introducing a green roof to foster biodiversity and generate green energy.

Promoting and nurturing connection with local communities has also been an important part of how Canva has designed their existing spaces. To continue this, the new Sydney Campus will feature various communal areas for cafes, bars, outdoor spaces, events, volunteering, and collaborative work with the goal of bringing teams and community together. There is also a plan to create child-friendly zones, replace 55 car spaces with a gym, bike parking, e-charging stations, and end-of-trip facilities, and build wellness areas for fitness and meditation.

“We’re incredibly intentional about building magical physical spaces for our teams and community to come together around the world, and to bring our value of ‘be a force for good’ to life. We strive to embed our values while ensuring each campus feels uniquely local,” said Canva’s head of vibe, Chris Low.

Giving back to local community

Canva is proud of its Surry Hills roots, and this a big part of why they are excited to remain in Surry Hills.

From hosting design workshops to providing non-profits and social enterprises with event spaces and catering free of charge, Canva continue to open our doors to the public. The planned rooftop garden will also supply produce for their hospitality program, including meals for our team and local non-profit organizations.

Reflecting Australia’s Indigenous culture has also been a key focus in the design of each of Canva’s spaces. As they work through the construction phase of this new campus, they are spending time learning from members of First Nations communities, including the team at Indigenous design consultancy Yerrabingin, to ensure they using First Nations principles to inform the design of the space. The campus walls will also be filled with murals and works from local galleries, including First Nations artists.





