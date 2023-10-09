“Can’t Imagine Orlando Being Impressed!” Katy Perry’s Dolce & Gabbana Proves Gorgeous Ode To Italy’s Capri

Singing, acting, performing at Charles’ Coronation, there’s not much Katy Perry can’t turn her hand to.

And now adding to a long list of product endorsements, the 38-year-old is the new face of Dolce & Gabbana’s new perfume Devotion (which retails in Australia for $246 for the large one.)

The accompanying TVC sees Perry do her best La Dolce Vita around Italy’s picture postcard island of Capri in the country’s south.

And what Italian themed ad would be complete without a little amore? The spot sees the “I Kissed a Girl” singer flirt with a handsome local fisherman which B&T can’t see long-time fiancé, the actor Orlando Bloom, being overly impressed about.

The deal with the fabled Italian house doesn’t appear to impact Katy Perry’s very own eponymous fragrance range that currently includes 10 perfumes and counting.

Perry – who’s sold 143 million records worldwide – is reported to be worth a cool $US400 million ($A623 million) after she recently sold her back catalogue to Litmus Music for a reported $US225 million ($A350 million).

The campaign is said to evoke the “enveloping, seductive and reassuring” sensory journey that Devotion Eau de Parfum promises.

Enjoy the stunning scenery and Ms Perry below: