“Can’t Believe We Won Something!” Nine-Year-Old’s Teary TV Interview Is The Desperate, Passionate Sports Fan In All Of Us

“Can’t Believe We Won Something!” Nine-Year-Old’s Teary TV Interview Is The Desperate, Passionate Sports Fan In All Of Us
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Has your footy team not won a flag/trophy/premiership since, like, before you were conceived?

Well, you’ll empathise with English Premier League team West Ham who won their first trophy in 43 years after the team took out the Europa Conference League yesterday morning (5am AEST) beating Italian side Florentina 2-1 in the final in Prague.

However, a nine-year-old West Ham fan has become a viral hit after he was interviewed post-game by the BBC and gave an impassioned and teary response that any desperate, broken sports nut would be proud of.

“I feel absolutely amazing,” he regaled. “This is the best night of my life, I just can’t believe I’m here!”

“I think I’m dreaming… I just can’t believe West Ham have won something. We’ve won more titles than Spurs now!

“Come on you Irons (the club’s nickname). West Ham are the best club in the world!” he sobbed.

And apparently it’s not the unidentified lad’s first time in front of the camera.

The very same fan had gone viral just a few months ago after giving a hilarious review of West Ham’s Conference League clash with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

After their 2-1 win in the first-leg, the fan gave an interview and produced an iconic line, after saying, “The airport is that way, Prague is this way. We’re getting to that final, I’m telling ya.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

West Ham

Latest News

Bastion Digital Bolsters CX And UX Leadership Teams
  • Marketing

Bastion Digital Bolsters CX And UX Leadership Teams

Bastion Digital, the brand experience, CX and technology transformation arm of Bastion has announced the appointment of Angela Jennings as director – Experience Design and Aaron De Netto as UX/UI Lead. Bastion Digital, managing director, Tim den Braber said of the new appointments: “We’ve had some great momentum since hitting the ground running in the new […]

Special Wins Coopers’ Creative
  • Advertising

Special Wins Coopers’ Creative

B&T staff unanimously declare, "You can keep your marketing dollars, Coopers, we love you just the way you are."