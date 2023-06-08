“Can’t Believe We Won Something!” Nine-Year-Old’s Teary TV Interview Is The Desperate, Passionate Sports Fan In All Of Us

Has your footy team not won a flag/trophy/premiership since, like, before you were conceived?

Well, you’ll empathise with English Premier League team West Ham who won their first trophy in 43 years after the team took out the Europa Conference League yesterday morning (5am AEST) beating Italian side Florentina 2-1 in the final in Prague.

Jarrod Bowen scores in the 90th minute and West Ham are Europa Conference League champions! ⚒️ It’s the Hammers’ first major trophy in 43 years. Massive!#OptusSport pic.twitter.com/GCmUKGFKem — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) June 7, 2023

However, a nine-year-old West Ham fan has become a viral hit after he was interviewed post-game by the BBC and gave an impassioned and teary response that any desperate, broken sports nut would be proud of.

“I feel absolutely amazing,” he regaled. “This is the best night of my life, I just can’t believe I’m here!”

“I think I’m dreaming… I just can’t believe West Ham have won something. We’ve won more titles than Spurs now!

“Come on you Irons (the club’s nickname). West Ham are the best club in the world!” he sobbed.

And apparently it’s not the unidentified lad’s first time in front of the camera.

The very same fan had gone viral just a few months ago after giving a hilarious review of West Ham’s Conference League clash with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

After their 2-1 win in the first-leg, the fan gave an interview and produced an iconic line, after saying, “The airport is that way, Prague is this way. We’re getting to that final, I’m telling ya.”