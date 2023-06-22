Cannes Lions Puts CMOs In The Spotlight: Risk Taking Needs A Reframe

CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 21: Asmita Dubey, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer- Member of the Executive Committee at L’Oréal Groupe, Diana Frost, Chief Growth Officer at Kraft Heinz, session moderator Johanna Botta, and Arjan Dijk, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President at Booking.com, speak on stage during the 'CMOs in the Spotlight: L’Oréal Groupe, Kraft Heinz, Booking.com' session at the Cannes Lions on June 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Cannes Lions)
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Day 3 at Cannes Lions opened with the “CMOs in the Spotlight” panel, sponsored by Deloitte Digital featuring some powerhouse CMOs including Arjan Dijk, CMO and SVP at Booking.com, Asmita Dubey, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at L’Oréal and Diana Frost, Chief Growth Officer at Kraft Keinz. Chloe Noel De Kerbrech was in the audience and filed this report.

The panel opened with a discussion on risk taking and all CMOs agreed that in modern day marketing teams, risk taking needs a re-frame. Frost spoke about the concept of ‘risk taking and failure’ not being something that is fostered well in most organisations, and at Kraft Heinz, they “re-framed risk taking into learning”.

She went on to say that because the marketing function needs to constantly innovate, it needs to make room for failure and learning. She’s sees part of her job as CMO is ensuring the business has processes and systems in place to allow for both risk taking and failure.

The panel then moved on to the theme of creativity, and all panellists agreed that it needs to flow through the entire marketing function.

Dijk reflected on the concept of “truth telling” and explained that this was – in essence – what creativity needed to do, and that he encourages his team to question “What are we actually selling here, what are we trying to achieve?” to help drive the creative conversation.

Dubey said that she sees creativity through the lens of technology, the consumer and brands, and that at L’Oréal,  “health science and technology are converging, and (their) brands are responding with unbounded creativity”. She further added that “investment in brands (and creativity), always pays off, allowing us to be at the forefront of creative innovation”.

Diversity and Inclusion was the next theme and Dijk said that at Booking.com they have a “foundation purpose of D&I” and that the beauty of it is that it “makes it easier for everyone to see the brand”. When asked about how he measures effectiveness with D&I, he added: “We measure everything, but certain things are just the right thing to do”.

When asked about L’Oréal as a legacy brand, the changes in technology and how they’re speaking to the consumer, Dubey said “we think of it as the  perfect intersection of science, technology and creativity”. She added that what they’re trying to achieve is “beauty for all, powered by beauty tech”.

Dijk advised that at Booking.com, they believe that technology changes can tackle sustainability and inclusivity challenges across the industry.

Further on Generative AI, Dijk said: “Right now, it feels like 1995 when the Internet was invented, however, we need to remember AI is a predictive truth and it is still developing” and because of this they “keep it small but take risks” in that space.

When pressed on the ‘price’ of creativity, the panel agreed that creativity is priceless.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Cannes Lions 2023

Latest News

CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 19: A speaker speaks on stage during the Song Simplifies Talent: Technology is Creative session at the Cannes Lions on June 19, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Cannes Lions)
  • Media

ChatGPT Gets All Meta Rewriting Nick Law, Lan Guan Talking About Gen AI

Accenture Song’s Global Data and AI Lead Lan Guan and Nick Law spoke on Day 1 of the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. Given every second seminar was about AI, we thought our old mate ChatGPT ought to get into the game. We fed in their transcript and this is what it came up with. […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Ad Legend Dee Madigan Joins The Growth D_Stillery At Cannes In Cairns
  • Media

Ad Legend Dee Madigan Joins The Growth D_Stillery At Cannes In Cairns

Have you been loving The Growth D_Stillery YouTubes with adland heavyweights that were filmed at the recent Cannes In Cairns? Well, today we’re delivering a real treat in the form of ad guru and all-round legend, Dee Madigan. Among a host of accolades, Madigan is the current ECD at Campaign Edge, Gruen regular and appears […]

The Shifting Significance Of Attention: Is It Now Just A Vanity Metric?
  • Opinion

The Shifting Significance Of Attention: Is It Now Just A Vanity Metric?

With attention metrics being hailed as the antidote to superficial marketing metrics, Aaron Macarthur (lead image), CEO of Convo Ink writes attention risks going the way of clickety clacks, unless content gets the attention it deserves… When attention became a prominent factor in the digital landscape a few years ago, I was thrilled for our […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
ASICS Unveils New Wallabies Jersey Ahead Of September World Cup In France
  • Marketing

ASICS Unveils New Wallabies Jersey Ahead Of September World Cup In France

ASICS has launched the new 2023 Wallabies Rugby World Cup jersey. The Wallabies will don the new jersey come September as they compete for the William Webb Ellis Trophy in France. The ASICS jersey was unveiled with a giant replica held by excited rugby union fans, current Wallabies team members and local community; to symbolise […]

Image lead story Puma Celebrates Women’s Football Trailblazers
  • Marketing

Puma Celebrates Women’s Football Trailblazers

Nearly 50 years on from their history making match, players from the first ever New Zealand and Australian women’s football teams are being given the spotlight they deserve, with PUMA announcing a ground-breaking partnership with them. The original female football teams for Australia and New Zealand first played in 1975, and PUMA are very proud […]

Fenway Sports Management & Livewire Announce Strategic Partnership
  • Technology

Fenway Sports Management & Livewire Announce Strategic Partnership

Global sports marketing firm Fenway Sports Management (FSM) has partnered with global gametech company Livewire on a partnership to increase its presence among the lucrative gaming audience and scale Livewire’s offering across North America. Currently, Livewire’s presence spans across six live markets including North America, Australia, Southeast Asia, United Kingdom, DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), and […]

Photo of podcast studio
  • Media

Acast+ Access Adds Podcast Benefits To Subscription Service

New research from Acast has shown that there is a significant, lucrative opportunity for publishers and other companies to integrate podcasts into their current subscriptions. According to a recent Acast survey, more than a quarter of consumers (27 per cent) would be more likely to sign up for a subscription if they also received podcast […]

Australian EV Charging Start-Up JOLT Enters North American Market
  • Marketing

Australian EV Charging Start-Up JOLT Enters North American Market

Australian EV charging start up company JOLT announced today that it will enter the North American market in partnership with leading Canadian communications technology company, TELUS. The strategic partnership will see JOLT develop and install up to 5,000 street side fast chargers across Canada, all of which will run on the TELUS network. Starting in […]

XXXX Launches New 3-D OOH Formats Supporting Its ‘Pride In Their Origin’ Campaign
  • Marketing

XXXX Launches New 3-D OOH Formats Supporting Its ‘Pride In Their Origin’ Campaign

Ahead of tonight’s hotly anticipated Game 2 of the State of Origin series, XXXX has launched the latest iteration of its “Queenslanders’ Pride in their Origin” campaign via UM, in partnership with JC Decaux. The latest iteration sees the conversion of some of XXXX’s Small Format OOH Panels into larger-than-life 3D XXXX Cans displaying the […]

The 2023 AKQA Future Lions Prize Is Today Awarded To Four Winning Ideas
  • Marketing

The 2023 AKQA Future Lions Prize Is Today Awarded To Four Winning Ideas

Celebrating its 18th year, Future Lions, in association with Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, illuminates the vision of young people and their imaginative application of cutting-edge technologies. This year, AKQA, Volvo Cars and ForbesCMO Network teamed up to invite entrants to explore pioneering solutions that prioritise safety. Trailblazers of innovation, the four winning ideas […]