Campaign: Brisbane Favours The Bold Aimed at Alfred Recovery

Brisbane Economic Development Agency (BEDA) has launched the next evolution of its successful Brisbane Favours the Bold tourism marketing campaign adapted to bolster the region’s recovery following ex Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

Building on the region’s surging holiday travel appeal following record high visitation in 2024, the new creative challenges travellers to immerse themselves in Brisbane like never before. Created in partnership with Brisbane agencies Content Lion, BigFish and dentsu Queensland the campaign commenced roll out from 24 March across BVOD, cinema, online video, out-of-home, Meta, TikTok, Pinterest and a bespoke content partnership with The Urban List across Australia and New Zealand.

Designed to drive visitation and solidify Brisbane’s reputation as an in-demand leisure travel destination, the campaign entices audiences with authentically Brisbane experiences, from adrenaline-inducing and awe-evoking adventures to underground dumpling bars and beer yoga, in an unexpected and unequivocally Brisbane showcase of the global destination. Brisbane Favours the Bold features various Brisbane locations, each presented through cinematic 15-second vignettes capturing the city’s distinct character and local talent.

Featured experiences in the campaign include:

The award-winning 5-star Emporium Hotel South Bank

Renowned chef Benny Lam’s Hong Kong-inspired restaurant and basement dumpling bar Central

Iconic dining and entertainment precinct Howard Smith Wharves with Felons Brewing Co.’s one-of-a-kind Beer Yoga

First Nations immersive experience Djawun Tours in Moreton Bay

Riverlife’s rock climbing adventures along the Kangaroo Point Cliffs.

Brisbane’s exclusive sporting showdown NRL Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium Brisbane’s unique charm and laidback nature is further evoked through featuring Brisbane personalities, including much-loved comedian and passionate Brisbane advocate Christian Hull, lending his trademark tongue-in-cheek persona to embody indulgent poolside relaxation at the luxury Emporium Hotel. “Launching Brisbane Favours the Bold into the New Zealand market presents an exciting growth opportunity, leveraging increased air capacity and major upcoming events such as NRL Magic Round and Tour de Brisbane. We’re confident this will capture the imagination of Kiwi travellers and shift outdated perceptions, positioning Brisbane as a dynamic and compelling travel destination.”

Chris Ernst, dentsu Queensland Managing Director, said: “I know I speak on behalf of the wider agency in saying we are incredibly proud to play a strategic role in this next iteration of the Brisbane Favours the Bold Campaign.

“Not only does it showcase the unique and bold experiences on offer in this great city of ours, it’s also a wonderful example of the collaboration, creativity, and innovation on offer in our Queensland communications industry, and the measurable outcomes that we are achieving collectively.”

Earned media activity is also planned throughout the campaign across Australia and New Zealand, as well as partnerships with Expedia Group, Trip Advisor and Virgin Australia to convert generated demand.

