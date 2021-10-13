Calypso Mangoes Unveils Summer Campaign Via Indie Agency Elevencom

Calypso Mangoes has launched a new marketing campaign from premium producer Perfection Fresh.

The multi-channel campaign, which was developed in collaboration with creative agency Elevencom and media agency Wavemaker Brisbane, is spearheaded by a new TV commercial featuring Calypso Man – the mango-loving face of the brand since 2018.

In the new commercial, Calypso Man turns the tables on a suburban ice cream van driver by magnetically attracting his customers with a Kombi-load of Calypsos.

“Mangoes are a fundamental part of the Aussie summer,” said Luke Gibson, head of marketing for Perfection Fresh Australia.

“And with their silky-smooth flesh and plump cheeks, there’s no more irresistible mango than a Calypso.”

“We wanted to create a campaign that captures the spirit of summer and then bring it to people in the key moments we all love about the holiday season and those seem more important than ever this year,” Gibson said.

TV and video content will air across multiple screens, with 15, 30 and 60-second formats. Programming will be aligned to key summer properties, with bespoke animated billboards further positioning Calypso Mangoes as a quintessential Australian summer icon.

Out of home will further capture the flavour of the season with placements secured in summer locations like the beach, parks, and large urban hubs.

To capitalise on recent changes in shopping behaviour towards more online and larger, less frequent grocery shops, e-commerce channels have been upweighted, while proximity-to-purchase activity will drive greater visibility for impulse purchases.

The campaign will extend online through targeted digital display, native, social and influencers to inspire usage occasions through recipes and ‘how-to’ content to inspire consumers to get stuck into Calypso Mangoes this summer.