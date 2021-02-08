Caitlin McArthur Appointed EP Of KIIS FM’s Jase & PJ In The Morning

Caitlin McArthur Appointed EP Of KIIS FM's Jase & PJ In The Morning
ARN today announce Caitlin McArthur has been appointed executive producer of KIIS FM’s Jase & PJ in the Morning.

Caitlin has previously held roles as senior national producer, executive producer and producer at Southern Cross Austereo.

Of the appointment ARN’s chief content officer Duncan Campbell said: “Caitlin has a very genuine passion for radio and will be an invaluable asset to Jase & PJ in the Morning. Creatively she has some wonderful content ideas that will continue to deliver our listeners the unexpected, good hearted fun they’ve come to expect. We welcome her to the ARN family.”

Caitlin McArthur commented, “I am beyond excited to be joining the Jase & PJ show as I’ve been an admirer for quite a while. They’re always up to something, so together with their chemistry on air and brilliant team behind them, this year is going to be a whole lot of whacky fun and I can’t wait to see where we take the show next.”

