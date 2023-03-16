Cadbury Unveils Limited-Edition Roses Pack Design By Aboriginal Artist Kenita-Lee

Cadbury Unveils Limited-Edition Roses Pack Design By Aboriginal Artist Kenita-Lee
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Cadbury has partnered with Aboriginal artist Kenita-Lee McCartney to create a limited-edition Cadbury Roses box. Titled “Kalintyerra”, the illustration draws on the artist’s deep connection to the land and her love for those closest to her.

Over the last three years, Cadbury Roses has partnered with various Indigenous Australian artists to create limited-edition pack designs that celebrate the brand’s heritage in fostering connection and taking the time for those meaningful to us.

A proud Wemba Wemba, Wiradjuri, Wotjiboluk, Nari Nari and Boon Wurrung woman, McCartney speaks to the story behind her artwork and her involvement in the collaboration: “In and amongst this busy new world we live in, it’s important to take a moment to reconnect, as connection is what shapes and strengthens the love we share with loved ones. I was so humbled and grateful to be part of this collaboration with a brand that holds similar values, as the notion of Kalintyerra is something I hold close to my heart.”

From babbling creeks, rivers and waterways that weave across our lands to a sacred place that brings people together, the symbols on Kenita’s pack design are intertwined and represent a greater story of endless love.

Kathy De Lullo, senior marketing manager, Gifting and Seasonal: “We are incredibly proud to be able to use the reach of the Cadbury Roses brand to provide a platform for such strong and talented Aboriginal artists such as Kenita. The timeless connections and moments of love that Cadbury Roses celebrates is beautifully brought to life by Kenita’s story on our pack.”

To celebrate the launch of this years’ limited-edition pack design, for the third year running Cadbury Roses will donate $50,000 to its ongoing charity partner, The Stars Foundation. The Stars Foundation supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls and young women by improving health and education outcomes and providing pathway opportunities through holistic mentoring.

Andrea Goddard, founder and CEO, The Stars Foundation:  “We are so grateful for Cadbury Roses’ ongoing support of the program and our girls. This level of investment enables Stars to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls and young women through school, to complete year 12 and transition to work or study. We’re consistently seeing outstanding outcomes for those taking part.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Stacks on Stacks on Stacks Martech Whitepaper Launched
  • Marketing

Stacks on Stacks on Stacks Martech Whitepaper Launched

A new Martech whitepaper, Stacks on Stacks on Stacks, has launched, giving the opinions of 15 Australian martech leaders. The Lumery partnered with the Customer Experience and Insight (CXI) Research Group at Swinburne University of Technology to produce the whitepaper. The research aimed to explore the key challenges and provide a level-set for where the […]

QIC’s Launches Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign: Hello Again
  • Media

QIC’s Launches Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign: Hello Again

QIC Real Estate has launched its Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign, Hello Again, encouraging shoppers to evoke inspiration from the lasting fashion and lifestyle trends of the 50s, 70s, and 90s eras – with a modern twist. Hello Again acknowledges that people associate nostalgia with positive feelings and experiences and during times of upheaval, want to relive those […]

teenager boy sitting in his bedroom using cell phone
  • Technology

Parents’ Group Throws Scorn Upon TikTok & Meta, Asks To Meet Bosses

American pressure group Parents Together Action has penned an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg and Shou Zi Chew demanding a meeting with the pair over the harm the platforms have caused to children. “We are writing on behalf of 3.5 million ParentsTogether members across the United States, many of whom struggle with the risks and […]

coal burned power plant chimneys; argb color spacesee other similar images:
  • Media

Manifest Agency Calls Out Creative Agencies Profiting From Fossil Fuels

International brand communications group, Manifest is ‘calling time’ on creative agencies profiting from fossil fuels and other ‘ethically compromised’ industries as it unveils its freshly minted B-Corp status and a ‘planetary dividend’ for brands seeking to switch from agencies with compromising client rosters. The independent group has also unveiled a new brand identity, website and […]

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023
  • Marketing

Financial Times Ranks Topham Guerin As 4th Fasting Growing Agency In APAC

Topham Guerin, an independent digital creative agency, has been named 4th fastest growing agency in APAC (64th in overall rankings) by the Financial Times. The ranking was based on the company's impressive growth of 818.5% between 2018 and 2021. This achievement cements Topham Guerin's position as a leading player in the advertising industry.

Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community
  • Marketing

Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community

Brisbane Powerhouse is proud to welcome American Express Australia as its new 2023 Principal Partner. This includes presenting partner of Night Feast (in Autumn and Spring) and major partner of MELT Festival, Queensland’s premier celebration of LGBTQIA+ arts and culture. The partnership will deliver elevated experiences for all visitors to Brisbane Powerhouse, as well as […]