Cadbury Unveils Limited-Edition Roses Pack Design By Aboriginal Artist Kenita-Lee

Cadbury has partnered with Aboriginal artist Kenita-Lee McCartney to create a limited-edition Cadbury Roses box. Titled “Kalintyerra”, the illustration draws on the artist’s deep connection to the land and her love for those closest to her.

Over the last three years, Cadbury Roses has partnered with various Indigenous Australian artists to create limited-edition pack designs that celebrate the brand’s heritage in fostering connection and taking the time for those meaningful to us.

A proud Wemba Wemba, Wiradjuri, Wotjiboluk, Nari Nari and Boon Wurrung woman, McCartney speaks to the story behind her artwork and her involvement in the collaboration: “In and amongst this busy new world we live in, it’s important to take a moment to reconnect, as connection is what shapes and strengthens the love we share with loved ones. I was so humbled and grateful to be part of this collaboration with a brand that holds similar values, as the notion of Kalintyerra is something I hold close to my heart.”

From babbling creeks, rivers and waterways that weave across our lands to a sacred place that brings people together, the symbols on Kenita’s pack design are intertwined and represent a greater story of endless love.

Kathy De Lullo, senior marketing manager, Gifting and Seasonal: “We are incredibly proud to be able to use the reach of the Cadbury Roses brand to provide a platform for such strong and talented Aboriginal artists such as Kenita. The timeless connections and moments of love that Cadbury Roses celebrates is beautifully brought to life by Kenita’s story on our pack.”

To celebrate the launch of this years’ limited-edition pack design, for the third year running Cadbury Roses will donate $50,000 to its ongoing charity partner, The Stars Foundation. The Stars Foundation supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls and young women by improving health and education outcomes and providing pathway opportunities through holistic mentoring.

Andrea Goddard, founder and CEO, The Stars Foundation: “We are so grateful for Cadbury Roses’ ongoing support of the program and our girls. This level of investment enables Stars to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls and young women through school, to complete year 12 and transition to work or study. We’re consistently seeing outstanding outcomes for those taking part.”