Cadbury Launches Easter Egg Hunt For Visually Impaired & Blind Customers Via FutureLabs

Cadbury has launched an earned campaign offering visually impaired and blind customers a chance to discover an Easter egg by relying on sound, not sight.

FutureLabs has created an “accessible Easter egg,” an interactive piece of technology that allows vision-impaired or blind participants to discover an Easter egg by relying on sound and not sight. Instead, hunters wear a connected beacon, which allowed the eggs to emit a sound and grow louder the closer the beacon came to it.

“With Easter being a key calendar date for our brand, we’ve seen the joy that holidays like this bring to children first hand,” said Kathy De Lullo, senior marketing manager ANZ for Mondelez.

“Cadbury is all about generosity and inclusivity and so we set out to make a change for the better with regards to the traditional Easter egg hunt. We loved the creativity sparked by the alt/shift team and developed by the FutureLabs team to help us make Easter an accessible occasion for all. We successfully trialled this technology at Australia’s first ever ‘accessible’ Easter egg hunt. We were overwhelmed by the happiness and excitement on the faces of those who participated, and look forward to continuing on our mission to make Easter something that everyone can celebrate,” she added.

alt/shift, meanwhile, is handling the PR for the earned campaign. Cadbury is showing off tech for the first time in Australia this Easter and the confectionery hopes that it can make annual calendar dates more inclusive.

Andie Crawford, managing director Sydney for alt/shift/, said: “The cross cultural importance and need for more inclusive activities when it comes to the ways we celebrate traditional occasions such as Easter, has never been more prevalent. When we were tasked with exploring how we could showcase the joy and generosity of Cadbury this Easter, we knew we needed to develop a go-to-market approach that would elevate the always-on offering, and authentically resonate with all members of the community, particularly those who may have been ‘left out’ of these much-loved moments with family and friends. For our team to be part of creating a piece of truly-inclusive technology that allows those with vision impairments to experience the magic of Easter, is a dream and I am so proud to see the delivery of this project.”

Daniel Hewitt, director and founder, FutureLabs, said: “At FutureLabs we have always advocated for the important role technology can play in elevating the ways we approach our daily lives, especially when it comes to creating more inclusive spaces and opportunities. Receiving this brief spoke to exactly that, and we were honoured to create a piece of technology that not only enables Cadbury to bring brand activity to life in new and exciting ways, but when we actually saw the completed egg in action and the joy it brought to a community who has never experienced this before, was a full circle moment in truly comprehending the power of tech.”