Cadbury Delivers A Taste Of Nostalgia With “CHOCBUSTER” Store Launch

Following the exciting launch of Cadbury Choc Tops in Australia, Peters Ice Cream and Cadbury are teaming up again to bring you the ultimate blast from the past, along with 8,000 FREE Choc Tops and freshly made popcorn for the perfect movie night at home with the new Cadbury CHOCBUSTER store.

A throwback and ode to the iconic 90s video rental stores, right in the heart of Wynyard Station in Sydney. But be quick as the CHOCBUSTER store is open for two days only from today, Wednesday 28th August and Thursday 29th August, 2024, from midday to 6pm.

Step back in time as you walk through CHOCBUSTER. Surrounded by DVD covers inspired by the iconic films of yesteryear, a 1.6 metre-high giant Cadbury Choc Top will steal the show for a fun photo moment (no eating of the giant Choc Top!) and the best part…FREE Cadbury Choc Tops and popcorn.

CHOCBUSTER is reminiscent of those Friday nights where you’d search the aisles for a DVD and snacks for an epic movie night in.

Here’s what you need to know:

WHAT: New Cadbury CHOCBUSTER Store – 8,000 FREE Cadbury Choc Tops

WHERE: Wynyard Station, Shop 37, Wynyard Station Retail (entry from George Street)

DATES: Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 August

Times: 12noon – 6.00pm, both days (while stocks last)

“Australians love a cozy movie night in, and to celebrate the recent launch of our new Cadbury Choc Tops, we wanted to inspire consumers to recreate the ultimate movie night at home through CHOCBUSTER, where we’ll be giving away 8,000 free Choc Tops to Cadbury fans in Sydney,” said senior brand manager at Peters Ice Cream, Vanessa Mason.

“We can’t wait to see everyone step back in time at Wynyard Station, enjoying popcorn and Choc Tops while roaming our nostalgic store”.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to relive the golden age of movie nights and enjoy Cadbury’s cinema-inspired treats. The CHOCBUSTER pop-up store is a must-visit destination to grab your movie night essentials on your way home.

Promising no late fees, only brain freeze… don’t miss out on this nostalgic trip down memory lane with Cadbury. See you at CHOCBUSTER!

Cadbury Choc Tops are now available at Coles, Woolworths, and independent grocery stores nationwide in a pack of four. To learn more, visit Peters Ice Cream website.