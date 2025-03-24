BYD Launches EV Podcast ‘Charge Up Australia’ With Environmentalist Jon Dee

BYD, in partnership with its Australian distributor EVDirect, is set to launch a new podcast venture with environmentalist and former NSW Australian of the Year, Jon Dee.

Charge Up Australia will be distributed fortnightly on all mainstream podcast streaming platforms and promoted on the BYD Australia website, with associated links for those seeking more in-depth information. All EV brands will be covered by the podcast.

The ‘Charge Up Australia’ podcast will take listeners behind the scenes of the electric vehicle industry, providing insights from the biggest names in the new energy vehicle sector.

The podcast will give prospective electric vehicle users and enthusiasts a deep dive into key trends in the new energy vehicle sector. It will include Australian EV case studies, buying and recharging tips, EV reviews, and panel discussions with industry experts and international guests.

The roll call of guests will begin with Michelle Nazzarri, founder and CEO of FONZ electric motorbikes and also includes Tim Washington, founder and CEO of JET Charging, Birdie Schmidt from NRMA, Sarah Aubrey, aka ‘Electrify This’ and more.

Dee, who founded Planet Ark with Pat Cash back in 1991, continues to champion the cause of sustainability.

“What we plan to do is separate fact from fiction. Australians are already driving 300,000 electric vehicles on our roads, but we need to see everyone driving an EV. That’s why it’s great to be in this podcast partnership with EVDirect and BYD,” Dee said.

“We want Australians to be well-informed about the groundbreaking technology emerging in the new energy vehicle sector. Having experts share their insights is key to cutting through the misinformation and misconceptions about EVs,” he added.

“We recognise the abundance of information available can be overwhelming, so we’re excited to bring industry leaders together and dive deep into the trends and innovations in the new energy sector. This isn’t just about BYD and NEVs (New Energy Vehicles) – with someone of Jon’s calibre at the helm, we believe listeners can benefit from an unbiased, dynamic, informative, and approachable chat on a range of topics in this sector,” CEO of EVDirect David Smitherman said.