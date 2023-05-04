BWS Chases Younger Drinkers In New Brand Campaign Via M&C Saatchi

BWS, has launched their new brand platform, ‘Refreshingly BWS’, via M&C Saatchi and Carat.

The new brand platform sees BWS double down on its mission of challenging bottle shop conventions, which is exactly what Gen Z and young millennials are looking for according to research carried out by Precision and M&C Saatchi. The research went on to reveal the audience felt intimidated by the drinks buying experience and the unwritten rules around how, why and what they drink.

As the unofficial wingman of good times, BWS is challenging this intimidation with ‘Refreshingly BWS’ and proving that they’re taking the judgement out of buying drinks and replacing it with fun. “BWS has always been the cheeky yet welcoming younger cousin to the more serious bottle shops and now we’re bringing a fresh take on the world of drinks,” said An Le, head of brand marketing at BWS.

“We want to celebrate Aussies who unapologetically do drinks their way. So whether you fancy ice in your wine, enjoy seltzers at dinner parties or reach for the top shelf on a school night, BWS is absolutely here for it.” To launch the platform, creative agency M&C Saatchi created a striking pair of human-less orange boots that make their way to a BWS store, ending with a welcoming toast to all Aussies ‘Here’s to those who drink whatever floats their boots’.

Cam Blackley, chief creative officer at M&C Saatchi, said: “For the ‘Refreshingly BWS’ launch spot we really loved the idea of setting a pair of drinking boots loose. They embody a bit of offbeat attitude without pigeonholing the drinker, apart from questionable shoe choices. We’re really looking forward to where the ‘Refreshingly BWS’ platform will go next.” Media strategy, planning and buying was led by Carat.

The strategy is aimed at balancing high reach and attention-grabbing media for Gen Z and young millennials, while still providing moments of fame and impact. The integrated campaign is running across TV, large format and Retail OOH, social, online video and in-store from today.

Credits

Client – BWS

Creative Agency – M&C Saatchi

Production Company – Airbag

Media Agency – Carat