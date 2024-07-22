Butterfly Foundation Appoints Think HQ As Its Retained Communications Partner

After a competitive pitch process, Butterfly Foundation – a charity for Australians impacted by eating disorders and body image issues – has announced positive change agency, Think HQ as its new communications partner.

Think HQ will support Butterfly’s significant strategic communications activities across media relations, media training, issues management, creative campaign development, events, and ambassador management.

“Think HQ came to us with a considered and innovative pitch, and an obvious passion for Butterfly’s work and purpose. We were impressed with Think’s genuine commitment to tell the Butterfly story, and we are excited to be working alongside the team to drive important conversations that dismantle stereotypes, break down stigma, and encourage help-seeking,” said Melissa Wilton, Butterfly’s head of communications and engagement.

The appointment comes at a critical time for Australians. In the latest Paying The Price report, released by Butterfly earlier this year, it was revealed that eating disorders have risen by 21 per cent in Australia since 2012, with an estimated 1.1 million Australians living with an eating disorder in 2024.

“Calls to the national Helpline and demand for treatment services are increasing exponentially, yet we know that less than 30 per cent of people with an eating disorder seek help – so this represents a massive problem. It’s never been more critical to be visible, share our stories, and amplify the voices of lived experience. Think HQ’s unique offering coupled with their team’s experience make them an ideal partner to help us achieve our communications priorities, of which there are many,” added Wilton.

“We are thrilled to be acting as an extension of Butterfly’s dedicated and passionate team. We see this as the start of an incredible working relationship and cannot wait to tell important stories together. As the positive change agency, Think HQ is perfectly placed as Butterfly’s communications partner, and we look forward to driving real impact together,” said Jen Sharpe, Think HQ’s founder & managing director.

The first piece of work from the new partnership is due to land in September for Body Image and Eating Disorders Awareness Week (BIEDAW).