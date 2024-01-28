“Business In The Front, Party In The Back!” The Mullet Celebrated In Witty Work For Kawasaki

Save for maybe VB or Tradie, B&T can’t think of too many brands who’d be proud their customer base sported the fabled mullet.

Yet, one brand that clearly knows its market is Kawasaki, who has just released its work for February’s Super Bowl that acts as a celebration of man’s greatest hairdo with attitude.

Called “Mullets”, the spot is the work of Omnicom’s Goodby Silverstein & Partners and, hair aside, promotes Kawasaki’s Ridge off-road, side-by-side vehicle.

Speaking of the ad, Kawasaki director of marketing Bob O’Brien said the mullet provides “a perfect metaphor” for the Ridge vehicle.

That’s because both are all about “business in the front, party in the back,” he said. “We hired GS&P to help us bring this category from its current niche audience to the biggest stage in the world and generate mass awareness.”

Watch the fun (and very manly) work below: