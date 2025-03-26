Bunnings Knocks Nail On The Head With New Retail Media Network Hammer Media

Bunnings has launched its dedicated retail media network ‘Hammer Media’, offering suppliers and advertisers opportunities to reach millions of customers in-store and online.

Hammer Media will streamline messaging and enhance brand awareness across Bunnings channels such as social media, website, in-store radio, eDMs and in-store screens. As part of the network launch, 300 digital screens have been installed across 150 stores.

The offering is designed to allow brands, both retail and trade, to develop deeper connections with Bunnings customers at each step of the shopping journey, leading to more informed purchasing decisions.

Through its omnichannel approach, Hammer Media will give suppliers access to more than 14 million website visitors monthly, in addition to in-store customers, social media followers and lifestyle print publication, Bunnings Warehouse magazine.

“The launch of Hammer Media represents a significant step forward in our commitment to innovation and growth in both digital and retail media. Take-up and results from trials in Victoria and New South Wales are very encouraging for the future success of the network and returns for our advertising partners,” Bunnings general manager marketing, Justine Mills said.

Following trials, Bunnings suppliers have been invited to opt-in to the retail media program, with the first round of advertising in market.