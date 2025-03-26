AdvertisingNewsletter

Bunnings Knocks Nail On The Head With New Retail Media Network Hammer Media

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Bunnings stock photo

Bunnings has launched its dedicated retail media network ‘Hammer Media’, offering suppliers and advertisers opportunities to reach millions of customers in-store and online.

Hammer Media will streamline messaging and enhance brand awareness across Bunnings channels such as social media, website, in-store radio, eDMs and in-store screens. As part of the network launch, 300 digital screens have been installed across 150 stores.

The offering is designed to allow brands, both retail and trade, to develop deeper connections with Bunnings customers at each step of the shopping journey, leading to more informed purchasing decisions.

Through its omnichannel approach, Hammer Media will give suppliers access to more than 14 million website visitors monthly, in addition to in-store customers, social media followers and lifestyle print publication, Bunnings Warehouse magazine.

“The launch of Hammer Media represents a significant step forward in our commitment to innovation and growth in both digital and retail media. Take-up and results from trials in Victoria and New South Wales are very encouraging for the future success of the network and returns for our advertising partners,” Bunnings general manager marketing, Justine Mills said.

Following trials, Bunnings suppliers have been invited to opt-in to the retail media program, with the first round of advertising in market.

Related posts:

  1. CMOs To Watch, Presented By Zenith: ING’s Danielle Hamilton’s Lion-Hearted Marketing Approach
  2. Australian Unity Tap InMoment As Customer Experience Partner
  3. Claxon Wins Australian Mentoring Services Creative & Digital Work
  4. Tommy McCubbin Launches Creative Production Studio ShowStarter
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

TV Ratings (25/3/25): MAFS’ Jamie Takes Chance To Meet Other Potential Match Only To Be Stood Up By Date, With Husband Dave Surprisingly Supportive
Campaign: Brisbane Favours The Bold Aimed at Alfred Recovery
Content Hustlers Goes All Robotic For Croser Orange Spritz
Motor Culture Partners With Supercheap Auto To Supercharge Interactive Automotive Events & Activations
Register Lost your password?